Floating Solar Panels Market Surges Toward USD 84.90 Million by 2032 Driven by Utility-Scale Deployments Across Asia, Europe, and North America | According to DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Floating Solar Panels Market Size was USD 55.11 million in 2024 and is projected to grow steadily to USD 84.90 million by 2032, expanding at a 5.55% CAGR from 2025 to 2032. As global water scarcity intensifies and land availability for solar farms tightens, floating photovoltaic systems-popularly known as "floatovoltaics"-are emerging as one of the most efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally resilient solar installation models.

Over the last five years, floating solar has evolved from a niche technology to a mainstream component of national renewable energy strategies. Governments across the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, India, and parts of Europe increasingly prioritize floating solar to reduce land pressure, enhance grid stability in urban regions, and support decarbonization targets. In 2024 alone, more than 1.8 GW of floating solar capacity was added globally, marking the highest annual addition to date.

Growing Industry Momentum: Why Floating Solar is Entering a Commercial Breakout Phase

Floating solar installations deliver a unique combination of advantages that conventional ground-mounted solar cannot match. The natural cooling effect of water boosts panel efficiency by 9%, while the reduction in land usage significantly lowers installation conflicts with agriculture and urban development. Water bodies with minimal competing use-reservoirs, treatment ponds, hydroelectric dams, industrial lakes, and closed quarries-are becoming ideal deployment zones.

As nations scale renewable energy capacity to meet net-zero commitments, floating solar is increasingly integrated with hydropower plants, forming hybrid systems that enhance energy availability and reduce transmission losses. Utility-scale reservoir-based floating solar parks in China, India, Japan, and the Netherlands contributed the majority of installations in 2024.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type (Tracking Floating Solar Panels, Stationary Floating Solar Panels)

Stationary floating solar panels dominated the market in 2024, capturing more than 82% of the total floating solar revenue, equivalent to USD 45.19 million. This dominance is supported by low installation cost, simpler anchoring requirements, and suitability for large industrial water bodies. Most utility-scale projects-including the 320 MW Dezhou floating solar plant in China-use stationary modules due to predictable water currents and cost efficiency.

Tracking floating panels, accounting for the remaining 18% of the market (approximately USD 9.92 million), are witnessing rising adoption as developers seek higher yields. These systems use single- or dual-axis trackers to adjust panel tilt based on sun position, increasing energy output by 18%, though their installation and maintenance complexity limits use to stable inland water bodies.

By Location (Onshore Water Bodies, Offshore Water Bodies)

Onshore water bodies-such as reservoirs, lakes, dams, and ponds-represented nearly 90% of the market, generating USD 49.6 million in 2024. These sites offer stable anchoring conditions, reduced wave impact, easier maintenance access, and predictability in permitting. Asia-Pacific countries are deploying large-capacity floating solar arrays on hydropower reservoirs to maximize shared grid infrastructure.

Offshore floating solar-an emerging segment-accounted for 10% of the market, or USD 5.5 million. Offshore systems face challenges such as high waves, salt corrosion, and engineering complexity, but are gaining traction in Singapore, the Netherlands, and the UAE. These installations are expected to grow at a faster CAGR than onshore systems from 2026 onward as countries with limited land explore deep-water solar farming combined with marine spatial planning.

By Technology (Photovoltaic, CSP, CPV, Others)

Photovoltaic (PV) technology overwhelmingly dominated the market in 2024, contributing more than 95% of total revenue, or USD 52.35 million. Crystalline silicon PV modules remain the global standard due to high efficiency, lower cost, and extensive manufacturer availability. This segment will continue to lead adoption as PV module costs decline and floating structures become more robust.

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) and Concentrator Photovoltaics (CPV) collectively contributed 5% of the market, valued at USD 2.76 million. Despite offering high power density, their deployment is limited due to weight constraints, high CAPEX, and the need for direct normal irradiance, making them less ideal for water-based positioning. However, R&D is increasing for lightweight CSP mirrors and hybrid-floating CPV structures, especially in European demonstration projects.

Regional Insights: The U.S. and Japan Strengthen Floating Solar Adoption

United States

The U.S. floating solar market contributed an estimated USD 6.4 million in 2024, capturing 11.6% of the global market share. Growth is predominantly driven by state government initiatives focusing on reservoir-based solar, particularly in California, Florida, and Colorado. In 2024–2025, the U.S. added over 53 MW of new floating solar capacity, with utilities increasingly integrating floating solar with water treatment facilities and industrial retention ponds.

Federal incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act continue to accelerate floating renewable projects, while local authorities are approving larger demonstration projects in the Midwest and West Coast. The next five years will see the expansion of hybrid floating solar + battery storage models.

Japan

Japan remains one of the world's earliest adopters of floating solar, commanding approximately 14% of global market revenue, equivalent to USD 7.7 million in 2024. The country's land scarcity and supportive government policies make floating solar ideal for renewable expansion. More than 70 MW of new floating solar installations were registered in the past 12 months.

Japan's largest floating solar installations in Yamakura Dam and other prefectures continue to outperform expectations in energy yield due to water-based cooling effects. Policy initiatives under the Green Transformation Act support accelerated deployment until 2030.

Competitive Landscape: Market Share of Top 5 Leading Companies (2024)

Based on floating solar installations, project deliveries, partnerships, and global deployment footprint:

Company Estimated Market Share (Floating Solar Market) Ciel & Terre International 23 % Trina Solar 14 % JA Solar 12 % Kyocera Corporation 8 % LONGi Green Energy Technology 7 %

These five companies collectively hold 64% of the global floating solar panels market.

Ciel & Terre remains the undisputed leader, with more than 1.2 GW of floating solar installations worldwide through its patented Hydrelio® floating platform.

Top 5 Emerging Players in the Floating Solar Market

Vikram Solar Limited (India)

Rapidly scaling its floating solar portfolio with turnkey EPC capabilities. Demonstrated strong growth through reservoir-based installations in India and Southeast Asia.



Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Expanding aggressively into floating solar as part of its advanced PV module and smart energy solutions portfolio. Strong R&D on floating-optimized modules.



Sharp Corporation (Japan)

Actively deploying floating solar systems integrated with smart monitoring and high-efficiency modules. Well-positioned in Japan's reservoir-based projects.



Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (China)

Increasing focus on floating PV projects in partnership with Chinese water utility operators. Growing EPC footprint in Asia-Pacific.



First Solar, Inc. (USA)

Although traditionally thin-film PV focused, First Solar's new initiatives in lightweight, scalable floating PV modules make it a key emerging player, especially for offshore floating applications.

Strategic Outlook: Market Set for Hybrid Growth as Water-Based Solar Becomes Mainstream

Floating solar is shifting toward commercial maturity with structured investments from utilities, IPPs, large industrial water users, and hydropower operators. The integration of smart monitoring systems, AI-based yield optimization, and corrosion-resistant module coatings will improve system reliability and reduce maintenance costs.

Between 2025 and 2032, the market will see:

Wider deployment of floating solar + hydropower + battery storage hybrid systems

hybrid systems Expansion of offshore floating solar farms in Europe and Southeast Asia

Increasing demand for UV-resistant, wind-resistant floating platforms

Growing alignment with national climate targets across G20 economies

