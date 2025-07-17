Flo for Perimenopause is Launching to Empower the 1 Billion+ Women Who Experience Perimenopause Without the Support They Deserve

A new feature from Flo Health aims to improve health literacy during a women's life stage that has been underserved for too long

LONDON, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flo Health, the #1 women's health app worldwide [1] chosen by over 420 million people, today announces the launch of "Flo for Perimenopause," a new in-app offering of personalized guidance and support for women who are in, entering, or curious about perimenopause. The feature offers educational content that is backed by research and insights, and created in collaboration with its team of 100+ medical experts. With Flo for Perimenopause, Flo Health is redefining how women navigate one of the most misunderstood and underserved stages of life.

More than a billion women worldwide will have gone through perimenopause and menopause by 2025 [2], yet more than half (54%) of women in a recent Flo Health survey said they don't feel adequately informed about perimenopause and its potential symptoms and effects on their health [3]. This leaves many feeling confused, isolated and misinformed.

This launch also continues Flo's dedication to perimenopause research and education. A study published by Flo's Science team earlier this year in the Nature portfolio journal npj Women's Health revealed that symptoms that are considered typical for perimenopause can occur earlier than previously thought. [4]

With 72% of perimenopausal women saying their symptoms are limiting their life experiences, including self-esteem, sex, and social lives being the top areas affected [5], Flo believes it can play an instrumental role in closing the perimenopause knowledge gap and empowering women through this life stage.

Flo for Perimenopause will provide expert-verified content and symptom tracking, plus personalized health insights so women can stop guessing what's going on with their bodies, and feel better prepared for the changes ahead.

Users will be able to:

Receive a Perimenopause Score: A key element of Flo for Perimenopause is the Perimenopause Score, developed by Flo's science and medical teams as the first digital assessment tool specifically designed and scientifically validated for perimenopause symptoms. It will evaluate users based on the symptoms they are experiencing and help them understand the real life impact of symptoms.

A key element of Flo for Perimenopause is the Perimenopause Score, developed by Flo's science and medical teams as the first digital assessment tool specifically designed and scientifically validated for perimenopause symptoms. It will evaluate users based on the symptoms they are experiencing and help them understand the real life impact of symptoms. Track (and spot!) cycle irregularities : See a window of time when your next period might come, instead of an exact date, based on the cycle data you log — super helpful for understanding how your body's rhythms might be changing, while also helping you prepare ahead of time.

: See a window of time when your next period might come, instead of an exact date, based on the cycle data you log — super helpful for understanding how your body's rhythms might be changing, while also helping you prepare ahead of time. Better understand their bodies: Track symptoms from hot flashes to mood changes, fatigue and sleep disturbances. While in Flo for Perimenopause, users will also receive daily, medically-verified tips and information about their personal symptoms from Flo's team of medical experts. Users will also be able to access clearly laid out perimenopause milestones that will help them through this transition phase.

Track symptoms from hot flashes to mood changes, fatigue and sleep disturbances. While in Flo for Perimenopause, users will also receive daily, medically-verified tips and information about their personal symptoms from Flo's team of medical experts. Users will also be able to access clearly laid out perimenopause milestones that will help them through this transition phase. Better manage their symptoms: Increase understanding of how perimenopause may be impacting individual users, and find solutions to stop symptoms from taking over their lives using tips from daily personalized content, revealing symptom trends from symptom reports, and improving knowledge with the perimenopause content library.

Increase understanding of how perimenopause may be impacting individual users, and find solutions to stop symptoms from taking over their lives using tips from daily personalized content, revealing symptom trends from symptom reports, and improving knowledge with the perimenopause content library. Hear from experts: Get support every step of the way from Flo medical experts and OBGYNs who have supported countless women on this journey, so users can feel more confident about asking their own doctors and medical teams the right questions.

Get support every step of the way from Flo medical experts and OBGYNs who have supported countless women on this journey, so users can feel more confident about asking their own doctors and medical teams the right questions. Access a powerful community of likeminded women: Connect with others who can relate to what they are going through with Secret Chats, Flo's anonymous in-app feature that connects users for private discussions on female health and well-being to foster community and support.

To support the launch, Flo is partnering with comedian and actress Laura Benanti, who speaks openly and honestly about her personal experience with perimenopause in her new solo show "Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares."

"I can only hope by speaking candidly about my experience with perimenopause it doesn't have to feel so taboo or even shameful to the countless other women going through these brutal symptoms. I was really blindsided by what was happening to me when I started experiencing perimenopause, and I'm grateful Flo is now offering women a resource to help combat that unsure feeling," said Benanti. "And if we can't laugh about the 'menopause appetizer' that absolutely none of us ordered, what can we laugh about?"

Flo Health and its expert medical team echo the sentiment that women have suffered in silence long enough.

"Perimenopause isn't a mystery—it's a natural life stage that deserves nuanced understanding, support, and open conversation," said Dr. Sameena Rahman, a board-certified OB/GYN, sex-med gynecologist, and menopause specialist. "A tool like Flo for Perimenopause could be truly transformative for the many women I see who arrive confused, overwhelmed, and unaware of what their bodies are going through—simply because no one ever taught them what to expect."

Flo for Perimenopause will be available to all users starting July 21, 2025. The Flo Health app can be downloaded from both the Apple App Store (for iOS devices) and Google Play Store (for Android devices).

