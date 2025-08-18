Flipster Unveils the First Zero-Spread Model in Crypto Perpetuals Trading

Eliminates the hidden price gap costing traders more than they realize

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipster , a fast-growing crypto perpetuals trading platform, has unveiled the industry's first true zero-spread trading model, making it the first crypto exchange to eliminate the hidden price gap, known as the spread, that quietly drains trader profits.

With this structural shift, Flipster becomes the first exchange to offer one price execution with no markup on major perpetual pairs — delivering a new level of pricing transparency on perpetual trading that no other crypto exchange has offered.

Hidden Costs Most Traders Miss

Most exchanges charge a visible trading fee on every order. But what many traders don't realize is that these posted fees are just part of the real cost. The bigger and often overlooked cost is the spread: the hidden gap between the price to go long and the price to go short.

When traders open a position, they cross that gap. When they close it, they cross it again. This creates a built-in round-trip cost that isn't displayed upfront, yet quietly chips away at returns on every trade.

It adds up fast, especially for active, high-frequency or high-volume traders. In many cases, the spread can cost more than the trading fee itself.

For example, a trader placing a $100,000 trade may pay a visible fee of $50 at a 5 basis point rate. But if there's also a 2 basis point spread, that's another $40 in hidden cost just from entering and exiting the position. Add slippage, and the total cost can easily end up being two to three times higher than the posted fee.

Flipster eliminates this invisible markup by offering zero spreads on major pairs, fundamentally redefining how liquidity and execution are structured. It means quoting a single unified price rather than a split bid/ask, something most exchanges simply are not built to do.

Security That Matches Performance

Flipster is built with the same high-grade protection used by leading global financial institutions. The platform is ISO 27001 certified, adheres to internationally recognized security standards, and deploys multi-layer safeguards to protect user assets. Wallet security is reinforced with technology that removes single points of failure, while its 24/7 monitoring systems detect and neutralize threats in real time. With security embedded in every layer, Flipster ensures that assets remain protected through all market conditions.

The Only Exchange with Zero Spread and Active Yield

What you see is what you trade.

Zero spread on 20+ Major Perpetual Pairs. Traders access one unified market price. No markup. No hidden slippage.

Earn while you trade.

Locked or flexible, capital works without interruption. Flipster is the only exchange that lets traders earn and trade at the same time.

See what trading without compromise feels like. Try it yourself at flipster.io

About Flipster

Flipster is the zero-friction exchange for crypto traders who demand the ultimate perpetual trading experience. With ultra-tight spreads, balances that earn while trading, and up to 100x leverage, it delivers precision and performance for those who move fast and trade faster. In 2024 alone, Flipster's trading volume grew 856% year-on-year, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing crypto perpetuals trading platforms. Learn more at flipster.io or follow X .

