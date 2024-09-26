Flipster: The Fast-Growing Futures Exchange Making a Splash at Token2049

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipster, the cool kid on the crypto derivatives block, just wrapped up an electrifying adventure at Token2049, Asia's largest Web3 event, held in Singapore on September 18-19. Flipster mingled with over 20,000 attendees, from industry titans to enthusiastic innovators.

Making Waves at Token2049 with Dynamic Booth and Networking Event

Marina Bay Sands in Singapore Flipster at Token2049 Flipster at Token2049

At the heart of Flipster's participation was its vibrant booth that served as a central hub for attendees to engage with the platform's latest innovations. Visitors had the opportunity to interact directly with the Flipster team, exploring cutting-edge platform's trading tools, zero fees, and user-friendly interface that have made it a top choice for both novice and experienced traders.

A highlight of Flipster's presence was its co-hosted side event with Pudgy Penguins, a prominent and trending NFT project. Held at Zouk, one of Asia's premier nightlife venues, on September 17, the vibrant gathering provided the perfect backdrop for the crypto and web3 community to connect, share insights, and envision the future of the industry. Attendees enjoyed engaging activities and collaborative opportunities making it a memorable evening for all involved.

As Flipster continues its trajectory of growth and innovation, its presence at Token2049 has reinforced its position as a key player in the crypto derivatives market. The company is excited to capitalize on the connections made and insights gained from the event to enhance its product offerings and broaden its global user base.

About Flipster

Flipster is among the fastest-growing crypto derivatives trading platforms, offering lightning-fast perpetual futures listings on the latest cryptocurrencies. The easy-to-use platform provides users with an all-in-one trading experience with leverage of up to 100x on over 250 tokens with high liquidity and zero trading fees. For media enquiries or interview requests with the team, please reach out to pr@flipster.io.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2516471/Marina_Bay_Sands_Singapore.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2516472/Flipster_Token2049.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2516473/1.jpg