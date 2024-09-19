Flipp and MEDIA Central are joining forces to become the global leader in "drive-to-store" marketing

Merger offers a unified platform that helps retailers and brands shape shopper demand.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian technology company and leader in digital merchandising, Flipp Operations Inc. ("Flipp") and MEDIA Central Group ("MEDIA Central"), European leader in drive-to-store, have joined forces. This industry-defining transaction combines the leadership and expertise of these two institutions to serve thousands of blue-chip retailers and brands across 27 global markets, reaching over 400 million head of household shoppers.

The new ownership structure will be led by majority owner Truelink Capital, and include Insight Ventures, Bregal Unternehmerkapital, and Highland Europe.

Flipp helps major retailers and brands in the US and Canada enhance digital merchandising by creating and distributing local promotions to millions of engaged shoppers. MEDIA Central, with its classic and digital businesses - the digital one combining ShopFully, Offerista, and Yagora - offers data-driven 360° solutions to major retailers and brands across Europe, Australia, and Latin America. Flipp and MEDIA Central will maintain their brands and continue serving customers in their respective markets.

"Flipp is trusted by retailers and brands to provide innovative merchandising solutions in the evolving digital landscape," says Michael Silverman, CEO of Flipp. "Shoppers expect seamless personalized experiences across their shopper journey, spanning both in-store and online touchpoints. This merger marks an exciting new chapter, enabling us to harness the combined power of Flipp and MEDIA Central to deliver cutting-edge drive-to-store solutions. This will ensure that shoppers are empowered with critical shopping content, while retailers and brands can leverage their promotions to drive shopper engagement."

Stefano Portu, CEO Digital MEDIA Central, comments: "Following the combination of MEDIA Central and ShopFully last year, this transaction presents a unique opportunity to form a global leader in Drive-to-Store Marketing. Leveraging our unique, AI-powered marketing tech platform and investing jointly into product and technology will allow us to offer even greater value to our customers worldwide."

Ingo Wienand, CEO Classic MEDIA Central, adds: "Together with Flipp, we are combining our strengths and expertise even more consistently to support retailers as a strong partner in the increasingly complex field of offer communication and to provide maximum value added."

This merger unites leadership and management of Flipp and MEDIA Central, creating unparalleled value for customers and shoppers. For over a decade, Flipp and MEDIA Central have led the analog-to-digital transition. Their combined platforms will create an advanced digital merchandising network and shopper dataset, helping retailers and brands connect with shoppers. By integrating their networks, the two companies will serve complementary audiences, extend their global reach, accelerate innovation, and enhance value for clients on a global scale.

Luke Myers, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Truelink Capital, reflected on the transaction and noted, "Through the combination of Flipp and MEDIA Central, we will form a highly attractive market leader, with complementary product offerings and global reach. The financial strength of the combined group will allow us to drive innovation and value for our high-quality customer base of international retailers and brands. We are enthusiastic about this partnership and believe there is a bright future ahead for the combined entity."

Debt financing for the transaction will be provided by Royal Bank of Canada. Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, Baker McKenzie serving as legal advisor and Stifel is serving as financial advisor to Truelink Capital and Flipp. Paul Hastings LLP is serving as legal advisor and Houlihan Lokey is serving as financial advisor to Bregal and MEDIA Central.

The transaction is expected to close by Q4 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

ABOUT FLIPP

Founded in 2007, Flipp is a technology platform that is reinventing the way people plan their weekly shopping trips. The largest retailers and brands in North America use the Flipp Platform to create, curate and distribute digital visual merchandising experiences and savings content to over 100 million high intent shoppers. Households use Flipp as their primary weekly shopping tool to decide what to buy and where to buy. On average, Flipp helps shoppers save $45 on their weekly groceries, home improvement goods, electronics, pharmacy, apparel, pets supplies and more. For more information, visit corp.flipp.com.

ABOUT MEDIA CENTRAL

The MEDIA Central Group is a European market leader in drive-to-store marketing solutions. The Group unites the leading specialist for data-based 360° offer communication, MEDIA Central, Europe's leading drive-to-store technology platform, ShopFully, together with the experts for digital offer communication, Offerista Group, and the data science experts for the moment of purchase decision, Yagora. It is represented by over 900 employees in 21 locations across Europe, Australia, and Latin America, and currently serves top retailers and brands in 24 countries from all industries.

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the industrials and technology-enabled services sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of strategic initiatives and transformative add-on acquisitions.

ABOUT BREGAL UNTERNEHMERKAPITAL

Bregal Unternehmerkapital ("BU") is a leading investment firm with offices in Zug, Munich, and Milan. With €7.0bn in capital raised to date, BU is the largest mid-cap investor headquartered in the DACH region. The funds advised by BU invest in mid-sized companies based in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, and Austria. With the mission to be the partner of choice for entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses, BU seeks to partner with market leaders and "hidden champions" with strong management teams and breakout potential. Since its founding in 2015, the funds advised by BU have invested over €3.5 billion in more than 100 companies with more than 28,000 employees. Thereby, more than 8,200 jobs have been created. BU supports entrepreneurs and families as a strategic partner to develop, internationalize, and digitize their businesses, while helping them generate sustainable value on a responsible basis with the next generation in mind.

For more information, please visit https://www.bregal.ch/en/ .

Media Contacts

Gaby Hui (Flipp)

gaby@labcreo.com

Selin Castaldo (MEDIA Central Classic)

selin.castaldo@media-central.de

Laura Sassi (MEDIA Central Digital)

l.sassi@shopfully.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2439632/Truelink_Capital_Logo.jpg