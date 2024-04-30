LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flintfox, the intelligent pricing specialist, has signed a five-year contract to provide centralized pricing and other services to Wesco International, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Through the partnership, Flintfox will support Wesco's growth by streamlining pricing and supporting the business' digital transformation programme.

Flintfox appointed by Wesco to centralize pricing processes and support digital transformation

Within the last decade, Wesco has rapidly scaled its business through multiple mergers and acquisitions. Following a successful proof of concept, Flintfox will provide pricing from a single, centralised platform featuring over 21 billion pricing values.

Providing real-time pricing across both buy-side and sell-side, the Flintfox Intelligent Pricing Platform will unify Wesco's pricing data and systems and help the business to improve the efficiency of its pricing processes.

Akash Khurana, Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer at Wesco said: "Our digital transformation is all about implementing best-of-breed systems to achieve speed, flexibility, and scale so that it's easy to do business with us. The Flintfox Intelligent Pricing Platform meets our needs, with a unique and tailored service that matches the size and complexity of our business."

John Moss, Chief Executive of Flintfox said: "We are excited to be working with Wesco. As a global organization, Wesco's pricing system is complex by nature, tasked with balancing buy-side and sell-side, discounts, and SPAs. Our platform will help Wesco to tackle the challenges associated with managing multiple legacy systems while delivering full visibility and pinpoint accuracy. We know digitalization is a key priority for Wesco and our offering is perfectly positioned to transform the business' pricing processes and improving efficiency."

About Flintfox International

With almost three decades of experience spanning a wide range of industries across the globe, Flintfox provides businesses with complex pricing and rebates a smarter way to manage, streamline and automate pricing.

By consolidating pricing, rebates, settlements, claims, deductions and more into one automated, accurate and easy-to-use solution, Flintfox helps businesses protect margins and maximise revenue.

With a powerful pricing engine and intuitive application, capable of processing huge data sets at blistering speeds to supercharge any ERP, Flintfox turns pricing complexity into opportunity.

