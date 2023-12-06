Fliggy Strengthens Ties with Choose Paris Region to Promote Tourism in France

Fliggy X Paris Region Pass and Online Chinese Customer Service Center are jointly launched to create better travel experiences

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fliggy, a leading online travel platform and wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988), signed a letter of intent with Choose Paris Region, a business growth and destination agency for the Paris Region, to deepen collaboration on digital marketing and customer services. At the signing ceremony in Hangzhou, the two parties jointly announced the launch of Fliggy X Paris Region Pass and Online Chinese Customer Service Center.

As China's outbound tourism recovers rapidly, the Fliggy X Paris Region Pass, which offers admission to the top attractions in the city, will soon be available for purchase on Fliggy. Once consumers order a Fliggy X Paris Region Pass on the platform, they will be able to redeem a physical card and a hand-drawn map showing popular tourist attractions with creative travel hacks at designated stores at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport or in downtown areas.

An Online Chinese Customer Service Center will also be set up to provide 24/7 customer support for Chinese tourists in France. Additionally, the two parties will further explore the use of technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and live streaming to create an immersive experience of touring museums and art venues.

Dangxing Chu, Head of International Vacation Business at Fliggy, said: "We have wanted to launch a city pass with Choose Paris Region for some time to enable Chinese tourists to experience the utter beauty and unparalleled charm of this region. This will now become a reality."

Travel between China and France is increasing. Fliggy's data reveals that orders for visa services to France so far this year are more than seven times higher compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in China recently announced that French ordinary passport holders can do business or travel in China without a visa for up to 15 days from December 2023 to November 2024.

"Chinese tourists are now favoring self-guided tours rather than group tours when traveling to Paris," said Christophe Decloux, Deputy Managing Director of Choose Paris Region. "We see creating supreme visitor experience as our primary goal. We aim to help our visitors gain a deeper understanding of the city and the Parisian way of life. Paris will be hosting the Summer Olympics and the 150th Anniversary of Impressionism in 2024, and we hope to bring Chinese tourists better services and travel experiences through our joint efforts at these exciting moments."

Zhuoran Zhuang, CEO of Fliggy, said: "Steeped in France's profound history and rich culture, the Paris Region has long been a must-visit destination for Chinese travelers. Through this collaboration, we can combine Fliggy's ecosystem and innovations with Choose Paris Region's rich travel resources to better showcase the uniqueness of the beautiful city, as well as create more exciting travel experiences, thus contributing to the bright future of Sino-French cultural tourism."

About Fliggy

Fliggy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), and is one of the leading online travel platforms in China. Fliggy places a strong emphasis on innovation in its products and services, catering to the increasingly personalized and diversified needs of consumers both in China and overseas markets.

Leveraging Fliggy's advantage as part of the Alibaba ecosystem, merchants can benefit from the vast user base within the Group. Fliggy also collaborates with partners through a full-service management format, helping more merchants, especially small and medium-sized ones, easily and efficiently share opportunities enabled by digitalization.

Fliggy's long-term strategy is to promote the digital transformation of the tourism industry, using an open platform and mechanisms to help the industry make better use of digital business infrastructure for their operations.

