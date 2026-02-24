Flexzo Ai and Island Doctors Announce Multi-Site Partnership to Deploy AI-Driven Workforce Automation Across Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexzo Ai, the AI-powered healthcare workforce platform transforming staffing economics in the United States, today announced a multi-year, multi-site partnership with Island Doctors, a leading Florida-based primary care provider. The agreement will see Flexzo Ai deployed across Island Doctors' growing clinic network, introducing autonomous workforce automation, predictive staffing intelligence, and AI-driven clinician engagement at scale.

As healthcare providers nationwide face escalating agency costs and chronic workforce shortages, Island Doctors is embracing a technology-first strategy to build and manage its own internal float infrastructure. By implementing Flexzo Ai's modular staffing engine, Island Doctors will gain real-time workforce visibility, automated compliance controls, and intelligent shift matching across multiple sites without relying on traditional staffing intermediaries.

Flexzo Ai operates as a proactive workforce engine rather than a passive job marketplace. The platform tracks clinician availability in real time and matches vacancies based on skills, licensure, behavioral fit, compliance status, and pay alignment. When internal supply does not immediately meet demand, the system actively generates new capacity, ensuring continuity of care and operational resilience.

A core component of the deployment at Island Doctors is Flexzo Ai's autonomous re-engagement technology. The platform reactivates inactive but qualified clinicians based on AI-predicted staffing schedule, increasing database utilization through targeted, data-driven outreach. Its built-in Ai agent manages candidate conversations at scale through chat and push notifications, significantly reducing recruiter workload associated with manual engagement. Through mobile app integration, clinicians receive seamless, real-time communication, enabling frictionless re-engagement and faster shift fulfillment.

Beyond matching and engagement, Flexzo Ai introduces predictive workforce intelligence into primary care operations. By analyzing provider data alongside broader workforce trends, the platform identifies and forecasts potential staffing shortages before they occur. This real-time shortage prediction capability allows Island Doctors to proactively address coverage gaps, reducing disruption and protecting patient access.

"Healthcare staffing in the U.S. has been reactive for too long," said Jack Henderson, CEO of Flexzo Ai. "Our technology enables providers to anticipate shortages, autonomously re-engage clinicians, and deploy staff with precision across multiple sites. Island Doctors is implementing an AI-powered workforce infrastructure designed to eliminate agency dependency and create long-term operational control."

Flexzo Ai's subscription-based model provides transparency and cost control, helping organizations significantly reduce agency usage while improving fill rates and workforce stability. The system integrates into existing scheduling and payroll environments without requiring disruptive IT overhauls, making adoption scalable across expanding clinic networks.

For Island Doctors, the partnership aligns with its mission to deliver patient-centered care supported by innovative operational models.

"Our clinics operate in diverse communities across Florida, and continuity of care is critical," said John Paul Shaddock, Chief Operating Officer of Island Doctors. "Flexzo Ai gives us predictive insight into staffing demand and the ability to engage clinicians intelligently and at scale. This partnership strengthens our infrastructure, reduces inefficiencies, and ensures our providers can focus on what matters most, caring for patients."

Originally launched in the United Kingdom, where it has helped multiple NHS Trusts dramatically reduce agency reliance while improving workforce efficiency, Flexzo Ai is now expanding its footprint across the United States. The Island Doctors partnership marks a significant step in bringing autonomous workforce technology to U.S. primary care.

About Island Doctors

Island Doctors is a Florida-based primary care provider delivering patient-centered care through a growing network of clinics. Focused on quality, access, and continuity, Island Doctors serves diverse communities across the state while investing in innovative operational models that support both patients and clinicians.

About Flexzo Ai

Flexzo Ai is a digital healthcare staffing platform that builds and manages internal float pools for healthcare providers. The platform automates credentialing, compliance verification, AI-driven shift matching, and predictive workforce engagement. Originating in the United Kingdom and now expanding across the United States, Flexzo Ai helps healthcare organizations reduce agency reliance and take control of their workforce through intelligent automation.

