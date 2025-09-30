Flexxon Launches X-Mask Pro: Secure Memory Card with Built-in Encryption and Data Concealment

Delivers uncompromising security, durability, and compliance for industrial use, professional photography, and surveillance applications

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexxon, a global leader in industrial NAND flash storage, today announced the launch of X-Mask[1] Pro – the next evolution of the company's best-selling X-Mask. Designed to secure and conceal sensitive data in mission-critical operations, X-Mask Pro delivers plug-and-play functionality, paired with unmatched durability, built-in encryption, and regulator-ready compliance, ensuring that vital information remains secure, intact, and invisible to unauthorised individuals.

Purpose-built to ensure secure data storage in industrial applications, autonomous aircraft, professional cameras, and surveillance operations, X-Mask Pro is currently available in capacities from 64GB to 128GB. Product image is for illustration purposes only, actual product design may vary.

As industries worldwide generate growing volumes of sensitive operational data - from aerospace and defense to infrastructure monitoring and autonomous systems - protecting this data at the source has become a pressing priority. With X-Mask Pro, Flexxon provides enterprises with a rugged, secure, and regulator-compliant solution that conceals confidential and vital data in field operations.

Camellia Chan, CEO and Co-founder of Flexxon said: "Data is the most valuable asset in today's digital economy, and it must be protected at the source. Especially in industrial applications, data captured must remain secure and inaccessible to unauthorised individuals at all times. With X-Mask Pro, we are strengthening our leadership in secure storage to deliver a solution that is not only physically resilient but also digitally impenetrable – all while prioritising useability with plug-and-play functionality. Our goal is to make it easy to use for authorised parties, and impossible for prying eyes to reach their target."

Industrial-Grade Security and Reliability

Building on Flexxon's long-standing prowess in developing secure industrial memory solutions, X-Mask Pro delivers a powerful combination of durability, encryption, and endurance. Rigorously tested to withstand extreme temperatures from -40°C to 85°C, high humidity, shock forces up to 1500G, vibrations, and drops from 1.5 meters, X-Mask Pro delivers consistent performance under the most demanding conditions. It is also tested against bending stress, torque, and electrostatic discharge (ESD) up to ±8kV, ensuring resilience during real-world deployment.

At the same time, X-Mask Pro's hardware-based encryption and data concealment capabilities ensure that sensitive data remains invisible and unreadable to unauthorized users. Together with these functions, proprietary software authentication controls through the X-Mask Pro Tool, allow for seamless setup and configuration by users to conceal or unlock the data stored.

Beyond resilience and security, X-Mask Pro is fully regulator-ready, meeting the strictest global compliance requirements - from General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to national security and legal standards - and is built to support nonstop, high-volume recording across advanced applications such as HD video, LiDAR, and multispectral sensors.

How X-Mask Pro Works

At its core, X-Mask Pro integrates hardware-based encryption with proprietary authentication controls to safeguard sensitive data from interception or tampering. Unlike standard memory cards that can be easily removed, stolen, and read, X-Mask Pro ensures that all stored information remains concealed and encrypted without authorized access.

Combined with Flexxon's industrial-grade engineering, X-Mask Pro is resistant to extreme environmental stress, ensuring that data not only remains secure but also intact. This makes X-Mask Pro uniquely capable of addressing both security threats and environmental risks, offering end-to-end assurance for industries and professionals who require uncompromised data integrity.

Prioritising Ease of Use

X-Mask Pro is designed to make security seamless. Users first activate card security on their PC, creating a protected environment for all future use. Once activated, the card can be inserted into any device with a microSD slot, and used normally, with contents remaining fully readable during operation.

The difference comes when the card is removed or the device is powered off. At this point, all data is automatically encrypted and hidden, making it unreadable to anyone without authorization. To access the content again, users simply authenticate and unlock the card on a PC using a secure PIN.

This process ensures that data is always available to authorized users, while remaining completely inaccessible to anyone without proper access or authorization. From professional photographers managing high-value shoots to surveillance operators safeguarding sensitive footage, X-Mask Pro delivers peace of mind through end-to-end, automated protection.

Available now in capacities from 64GB to 128GB, X-Mask Pro can be purchased online through Flexxon's eStore or any of our global authorised retailers. The full list of partners can be found here.

About Flexxon Group

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Singapore, Flexxon is a global company that specialises in next-generation hardware-based cybersecurity solutions and industrial NAND flash storage devices. The Group has offices across Asia and North America. Rooted in its strong pedigree as a leading industrial NAND flash storage solutions provider, Flexxon's suite of data solutions embody the Company's mission to protect the basic rights of all citizens of the digital economy through constant innovation to address the evolving cybersecurity needs of today. X-PHY Inc, the company's cybersecurity business, is headquartered in San Mateo, USA.

As at September 2025, 53 patents have been granted internationally for the Group's innovations with more in progress.

For more information, please visit: flexxon.com

[1] X-Mask is a registered trademark of Flexxon Pte Ltd.

