Flexographic Ink Market is About to Generate Steady Revenue Growth Rate Amid Recent Rise in Demand for Convenient Packaging Solutions, Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Flexographic inks are primarily used for printing purposes. However, flexographic inks contain volatile organic compounds. DIC Corporation, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd., Sakata Inx Corporation, Flint Group, T&K Toka Co. Ltd., and The Braden Sutphin Ink Company, among others are some prominent Flexographic Ink manufacturers

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flexographic ink market is projected to present significant growth during the forecast period. These inks are transferred by the process of flexography and are mainly used in the printing of packing materials such as paper bags, cardboard boxes, corrugated cardboard, Plastic bags, labels, food packaging, newspaper, catalogs, and many others. The target market is primarily driven by the thriving expansion of the packaging sector. Other factors like heightened demand from end-user industries, product presentation, improvement in shelf life, and market competition also propel growth in the flexographic ink market.

The advancing packaging sector is generating the most demand for flexographic printing ink. With the escalating interest of packaging manufacturers to introduce attractive packaging, the demand for flexographic ink is also increasing as there is an overall heightened demand for printing inks. The robust development of the packaging industry is because of high demand from the end-user industry, enabling product presentation & differentiation, market competition, and improvement of the shelf-life of the product. These factors also have a positive impact on the target market.

Again, the growing demand for printing ink in packaging application goods like tags and labels, flexible packaging, and folding cartons, will also fuel the global flexographic ink market during the assessment period. Other factors like the increasing commercialization of flexible packaging due to its extensive application in different consumer goods will directly aid the size of the flexographic ink market over the forecast period.

Also, flexographic ink offers effective drying properties, which deliver an improved and faster printing rate. It also finds usage in high-speed printing processes owing to its propensity to firmly follow the printing surface. Additionally, the rising FDI investments in emerging economies further propels the growth of the target market during the upcoming years.

"Surging demand for packaging ink, as well as the popularity of flexible packaging solutions, are expected to supplement the global growth of the flexographic ink market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Commercialization of flexible packaging will improve market prospects.

Subjection to strict FDA regulations may stunt market growth during the assessment period.

The flexographic ink market in the Asia Pacific region will remain the largest market during 2022-2032.

region will remain the largest market during 2022-2032. Convenient packaging demands in China , India , and South Korea will propel market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

, , and will propel market growth in the region. North America , with the U.S. taking the lead, will present several lucrative opportunities to the target market.

Competitive Landscape

DIC Corporation, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd., Sakata Inx Corporation, Flint Group, T&K Toka Co. Ltd., The Braden Sutphin Ink Company, Alden & Ott Printing Inks Company, Nazdar Company Inc., and Color Resolutions International among others are some of the major players in the flexographic ink market profiled in the full version of the report.

In a highly competitive market, leading market players are focusing on operating at several different levels. These organizations are entering new market spaces to gain a competitive advantage.

More Insights into Flexographic Ink Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global flexographic ink market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (water based flexographic ink, solvent based flexographic ink, UV based flexographic ink, resin type (nitrocellulose, polyamides, polyurethane, acrylic)), application (flexographic ink for corrugated cardboards, flexographic ink for flexible packaging, flexographic ink for tags & labels, flexographic ink for folding cartons), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the flexographic ink market in the Asia Pacific region will display remarkable growth during 2022-2032. The target market in this region will avail several profitable market prospects particularly due to accelerated demand in China, India, and South Korea. Heightened demand for convenient packaging solutions, the swift growth of the e-commerce industry, and improving standards of living are certain factors that further aid the flexographic ink market growth during the projected period.

The flexographic ink market in North America will also demonstrate impressive growth over the next few years. With the US shouldering the bulk of all regional growth, the target market in this region will benefit from various lucrative opportunities. The United States is one of the major producers of flexographic ink and so North America is expected to undergo substantial growth over the forecast period.

