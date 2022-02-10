Flex Tape® and Flex Glue® Now Available in Ireland

Flex Tape is a powerful adhesive with a thick, flexible rubberized backing that conforms to virtually any shape and surface, and even works underwater! The product gained immediate worldwide recognition for its engaging commercial where Phil Swift sawed a boat in half and repaired it using only Flex Tape.

Flex Glue is a super-strong rubberized glue that has a revolutionary instant grab technology that locks into place and holds on tight. Once fully cured, this powerful adhesive can easily lift over 1,000lbs! In the iconic Flex Glue commercial, Phil Swift used the product to glue together an entire monster 4x4 buggy.

Some of the retailers that now carry both of these products are:

About The Flex Seal Family of Products

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

Press Contact: PR@Swiftdrtv.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1743376/TFSBLKR0805_Tape_BLK_Pipe.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1158617/Flex_Seal_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Flex Seal Family of Products