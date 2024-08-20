FleishmanHillard's J.J. Carter Named President and CEO; John Saunders to Become Chairman

Leadership Transition Will Take Effect on Oct. 1, 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard Inc., an Omnicom PR Group (OPRG) agency, today announced that its current Global Chief Operating Officer and President, Americas J.J. Carter will become President and Chief Executive Officer, effective Oct. 1, 2024. He succeeds John Saunders, who will take on the role of Chairman of FleishmanHillard.

Carter, 49, was named the agency's global chief operating officer and Americas president in 2016. Saunders, 66, was named president and CEO in 2015 after leading FleishmanHillard's Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

J.J. Carter, right, will become President and Chief Executive Officer of FleishmanHillard. He succeeds John Saunders, left, who will take on the role of Chairman.

"J.J. has the experience, skills and vision to rapidly expand on the legacy of FleishmanHillard. I am confident in his ability to drive innovation, teamwork and growth that will accelerate FleishmanHillard's excellence and expand relationships with clients around the world," stated Chris Foster, CEO of OPRG. "We are grateful for John's decades of commitment and leadership and look forward to his ongoing guidance as chairman of FleishmanHillard."

Saunders' relationship with FleishmanHillard began more than 37 years ago, when the agency he founded in Ireland became an affiliate. Later, John joined with FleishmanHillard to form what was then known as FleishmanHillard Saunders in Ireland. In 2023, he became the first individual in the communications industry to be conferred with an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree from Dublin City University.

"I look back on more than three decades at FleishmanHillard with pride and gratitude for the support of so many colleagues around the world and the trust that some of the world's leading companies have placed in us. However, it's now time for me to step back and spend more time with my family both in Dublin and in London and with my six young grandchildren whom I miss being so far away from.

"I have full confidence in J.J. as president and CEO. I have seen him in action over many years and respect his strengths, and his ability to lead no matter the pace and complexity of change. J.J. is a person of outstanding personal integrity and I wholeheartedly endorse his selection," Saunders said.

Carter has been with FleishmanHillard since 2005 and has held a variety of key leadership roles. He previously oversaw the agency's East and West regions in the United States along with Canada and Mexico, was general manager of one of the firm's largest offices in San Francisco, was global client relationship manager for one of the agency's biggest multinational accounts, and he built on the firm's existing experience to launch the agency's global sports marketing practice. During his time at FleishmanHillard, he has also recruited transformative leaders across key markets, global accounts and practice areas.

"It's an enormous privilege to follow John and lead the organization into the future during one of the most complex and consequential moments in our history," Carter said. "To accelerate our growth, deliver transformative work for clients and create a best-in-class experience for our people, we will embrace our strengths as a trusted client partner, while also expanding our capabilities and exploring new tools and ways of working together. We will always deliver intelligent, creative, audience-first solutions that drive impact for our clients."

Regarded as a trusted advisor to iconic brands in their biggest moments and on the largest global stages, Carter has counseled clients through IPOs, CEO transitions, groundbreaking product launches, complex mergers and global sponsorship activations. He excels at connecting brand, business strategy, technology and leadership into cohesive narratives that resonate with employees, customers, investors, business partners and media alike.

Carter will report to Foster and will be a member of OPRG's global leadership team.

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2020, 2021 and 2022 Campaign Global PR Agency of the Year; 2023 ICCO Large Agency of the Year – The Americas; 2022 and 2023 PRWeek U.S. Agency of the Year; 2022 and 2023 PRWeek U.S. Outstanding Extra-Large Agency of the Year; 2023 Campaign US PR Agency of the Year; 2021 PRovoke APAC Consultancy of the Year; and 2021 PRWeek UK Large Consultancy of the Year. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom PR Group and has nearly 80 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 45 countries.

About Omnicom PR Group (OPRG)

Omnicom PR Group (OPRG) is the largest global network of communications and consulting agencies in the world. It is home to three of the top global PR agencies FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and more than a dozen specialist agencies in corporate and public affairs, political consulting and advertising, language strategy, global health strategy and organizational transformation. OPRG is part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC). www.TeamOPRG.com .

