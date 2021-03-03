Fleet Complete Proud Supplier for Team Jumbo-Visma

Team Jumbo-Visma will be using Fleet Complete's vehicle tracking technology for its new fleet to gain real-time insights during trainings and events.

UTRECHT, Netherlands, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Complete announced today that the company will be an official new supplier of fleet management technology for Team Jumbo-Visma – an umbrella sports team in the Netherlands that supports its professional cycling and speed skating teams, who are one of the top contenders in international events like Tour de France and annual World Championships for men and woman.

Team Jumbo-Visma's new fleet of transport vehicles and team leader cars will be outfitted with Fleet Complete's advanced tracking technology to obtain real-time data from the field.

This engine-connected data will be used in a variety of ways – from location tracking to maintenance scheduling to cost budgeting to mileage tracking.

"Working together with Team Jumbo-Visma and their fleet is an exciting opportunity for us. It shows the benefits of fleet telematics in a new environment," said Tessa Hoff, Head of Europe Marketing at Fleet Complete. "Their vehicles are split up between training camps and races in different locations across Europe. With our in-vehicle devices that connect directly to a cloud-based platform, they have a clear and immediate overview of where all of the vehicles are, who is in them, how much they drive, how fast, and in which race."

"Our trainings and events can cover up to four thousand kilometers a week, which means increased fuel use and higher vehicle wear-and-tear," adds Jan Boven, Sports Director for Team Jumbo-Visma. "Fleet Complete's platform will give us deeper insights that we can use for safety and economy of time and money. Having timely maintenance alerts, accurate mileage tracking and real-time engine data is critical to keeping our vehicles in top condition, our drivers safe on the road, and our fleet fiscally responsible."

Over the years, Fleet Complete has been a strong partner for innovators in racing sports, particularly professional cycling. Together with Team Jumbo-Visma, the company supports the values of innovation, knowledge sharing, and joint efforts in talent development.

About Fleet Complete

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing approximately 600,000 subscribers and over 40,000 businesses and government organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS and Rogers in Canada, Telstra in Australia, Telia in Denmark, COSMOTE in Greece, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as Cummins, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Toyota, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth.

For more information, please visit www.fleetcomplete.com

About Team Jumbo-Visma

Team Jumbo-Visma is a Dutch professional sports team performing at the highest level and visible 365 days a year. We combine cycling and speed skating, men and women, and young talent with experience. Knowledge goes alongside performance. We love what we do, we are passionate, and we are dedicated. Management, coaches, athletes, partners, office, soigneurs and mechanics all work together, share their knowledge, and encourage each other to aim higher with one common goal: winning together!

By merging a professional cycling team and a professional speed skating team we created the basis for a new organizational model in the Dutch top-level sports. Our model revolves around sharing knowledge, talent development, and combining efforts. Sportively as well as commercially and communicatively. A new top-level sports culture is rising, which – thanks to the sportive performances and great appeal – advertises 'Holland's glory' as its most important value. With this, we want to inspire a new generation of athletes and fans.

For more information, please visit www.teamjumbovisma.com

