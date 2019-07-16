Fleet Complete and Cummins Offer Remote Engine Diagnostics to Customers

Fleet Complete® will offer Cummins Connected Diagnostics™ to customers using Cummins engines to benefit from detailed reporting on faults as soon as they occur, saving time and money at a mechanic's shop.

TORONTO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Complete, a global leader in the connected commercial vehicle space, announced today its collaboration with Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), a global power leader. The Cummins Connected Diagnostics application is a value-added monitoring solution to customers using the Fleet Complete IoT platform, who have Cummins engines in their vehicles.

"We are very excited about our work with Cummins, as it will drive additional value for our mutual fleet-owning customers," says Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. "Those clients who have their fleets running with Cummins engines will now be able to take advantage of a remote diagnostic monitoring application within the Fleet Complete platform. They will get easy-to-understand reports and actionable recommendations on engine fault alerts in real-time. This will save a considerable amount of money and time at a repair shop when the drivers can present a ready-made, prioritized list to the mechanic to start on the repairs straight away."

Being able to make these time-critical decisions fast is crucial to fleet-owning businesses that rely on uptime and reliability of their vehicles to stay profitable in daily operations. With this type of application available in the Fleet Complete platform, users will be able to reduce unplanned downtime, improve overall vehicle maintenance planning and avoid unnecessary expenses.

"With Connected Diagnostics, customers know when their drivers really need to stop for service and when they can continue with their missions," said Todd Mysak, Director Digital Solutions at Cummins. "Our digital suite of monitoring, reporting, calibrating and servicing solutions are another way we keep customers Always On. The work between Fleet Complete and Cummins demonstrates our 100-year commitment to innovation and dependability, and we are pleased to bring Cummins Connected Solutions® to Fleet Complete users."

About Cummins

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well as related technologies, including battery systems, fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.A.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 62,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves customers in approximately 190 countries and territories through a network of approximately 600 company-owned and independent distributor locations and over 7,600 dealer locations and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $23.8 billion in 2018.

See how Cummins is powering a world that's Always On by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on. Follow Cummins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/cummins and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/CumminsInc.

About Fleet Complete®

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing close to 500,000 subscribers and over 35,000 businesses in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. It maintains omni-channel partnerships and distribution with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete is one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com.

SOURCE Fleet Complete