Flavors and Fragrances Market to Reach $35.91 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals & fast food and introduction of new flavors fuel the growth of the global flavors and fragrances market

PORTLAND, Ore., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Flavors and Fragrance Market by Type (Flavors and Fragrance), Nature (Natural and Synthetic), and Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Home Care and Fabric Care): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027." According to the report, the global flavors and fragrances industry was projected at $28.19 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $35.91 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals & fast food, introduction of new flavors, heavy inflow of investment in R&D activities, and high demand for flavors across European countries to produce commercialized clean label or green food products that are free of additives and other harmful chemicals fuel the global flavors and fragrances market. On the other hand, allergies associated with artificial flavors, chemicals, and preservatives impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, there is an upcoming trend of using natural flavors owing to rise in health awareness. This factor has created multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5622

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic has led to distorted supply chain, scarcity of workers, and complete shutdown of hotels & restaurants. This, in turn, has impacted the global flavors and fragrances market negatively.

Also, the import and export restrictions on goods and several lockdown measures imposed by government bodies across the world are the major challenges faced by the exporters during this pandemic.

The fragrances segment to retain its dominance by 2027-

Based on type, the fragrances segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global flavors and fragrances market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for deodorants, perfumes, soaps, creams, talcum powders, and hair oils.

The synthetic segment to lead the trail-

Based on nature, the synthetic segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global flavors and fragrances market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. In composition, they are often more flexible than natural varieties, which are limited to florals, musk, and botanicals. They can be produced in a single molecule laboratory and blended with essential oils to produce an endless array of fragrances. These factors propel the growth of the segment. The natural segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027, due to rise in demand for clean label products globally.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019, garnering around one-third of the global flavors and fragrances market. The market across the same region would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Rise in purchasing power of the Asia-Pacific population, changes in their eating habits, increase in urbanization, lack of regulatory framework, wide customer base, growth in stress among individuals, and preference for tasty food products drive the market growth

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5622

Key players in the industry-

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Givaudan International SA

Huabao International Holdings Limited

Kerry Group, PLC

Symrise AG

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Firmenich SA

Robertet SA

S H Kelkar and Company Limited

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

U.S. & Canada Value Added Deli and Produce Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

Shrimp Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

Cultured Meat Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022–2030

Baby Food Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research