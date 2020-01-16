Flatbread Market to Garner $62.8 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 6.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for convenience foods, customer preference towards frozen flatbread products, and expansion in quick service restaurant drive the growth of the global flatbread industry market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Flatbread Market by Product Type (Tortilla, Naan, Pita, Focaccia, Fry Bread, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global flatbread industry was pegged at $41.17 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $62.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Chief reasons for market fluctuations

Rise in demand for convenience foods, customer preference towards frozen flatbread products, and expansion in quick service restaurant drive the growth of the global flatbread industry market. However, rise in geopolitical tensions to restrict flatbread trade, and gluten in flatbread restrain the market growth. In addition, maintaining freshness and softness for prolonged period remains a challenge for the players. On the other hand, focus on improving quality, shelf life, and lessen production costs, clean label in flatbread packing, and consumer preference for gluten free and sugar free flatbread create new opportunities in the market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6262

The tortilla segment to rule the roost through 2026

Based on product type, the tortilla segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global flatbread market. This is due to its health properties and low carb count. Furthermore, the demand for organic tortilla made with whole grain and gluten-free certified would boost the segment. On the other hand, the fry bread segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

The business-to-business segment dominated the market

Based on distribution channel, the business-to-business segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global flatbread market. This is due to innovation in ingredients and new types of bread by manufacturers. However, the business-to-consumer segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and the rise in number of offers or discounts, especially in online channel.

North America held the largest share in 2018

The global flatbread market across North America dominated in 2019, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. This is due to high penetration of ready-to-eat and convenient products in this region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the study period. This is due to increase in urbanization, growing product awareness towards clean label products and health ingredients products.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6262

Major market players

Kontos Foods Inc

Klosterman Baking Company

California Lavash

Evron Foods Ltd

Kronos

S.A.B. de C.V.

GRUMA

Olé Mexican Foods Inc

Tyson Foods

La Brea Bakery

Nina Bakery Europe

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Publish Reports:

Flavored Yogurt Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Nanoemulsion Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Pre-book Offer 12% Discount:

Packed Food Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Fresh Food Packaging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research