Flat Glass Coatings Gaining Popularity in Architectural Sector for its Superior Impact Resistance and Thermal Stability: Fact .MR

- Application of bio-based acrylic flat glass coatings will rise in the mirror industry owing to its eco-friendly properties.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by Fact MR, the flat glass coatings market exhibited stellar growth in 2020 surpassing the market valuation of US$ 1 Bn. Fact.MR also forecast that the flat glass coatings market to top valuation of nearly US$4 Bn in 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 15%.

Population growth especially in emerging economies is propelling growth in the global infrastructure sector. According to Oxford Economics, global infrastructure investment is likely to experience a boost of 19% from current data by 2040.

Increasing residential and commercial construction will result in high demand for flat glass coatings in interior architectural mirrors and glass coverings.

Flat glass coatings are also extensively used in manufacturing of solar cells and panels to ensure efficient energy flow. Establishment of solar farms in countries like Japan, China, and U.S. will boost the demand for flat glass coating in upcoming years.

According to data from SAUR Energy International, solar power generation has experienced 26% Y-o-Y growth in 2020, generating around 91 billion KwH of solar thermal and photovoltaic power. Expansion of this sector is expected to bode well for the market.

"Recent advancement in the field of architecture and rising focus on solar energy expansion and automation in automotive sector are encouraging the adoption of flat glass coatings," said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways

The U.S. is predicted to offer lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period, which is attributable to increasing use of flat glass coatings in sustainable construction material manufacturing and coating industry and rising green initiative campaigns

Flourishing solar energy sector in China has opened flood gates of opportunities for flat glass coatings market growth. The China market is expected to surpass valuation of US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2031.

has opened flood gates of opportunities for flat glass coatings market growth. The market is expected to surpass valuation of by the end of 2031. Incorporation of flat glass coatings in home décor and increasing population driving the real estate sector will accelerate the market growth in India .

. The acrylic flat glass coating is experiencing very high demand and is expected to cross 15% CAGR by the end of assessment period.

Adoption of water based flat glass coating in adhesive manufacturing will positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Prominent Drivers

Incorporation of flat glass coating in the manufacturing of photovoltaic cells and other solar equipments drives the flat glass coatings market demand.

Rapid urbanization and population outburst is boosting the market demand of flat glass coating in housing industry.

Increasing use of flat glass coatings in smart mirror manufacturing in automobile will elevate the market growth.

Key Restraints

Brittle nature of the glass coating and difficulty in transportation is restraining the market growth.

Limited use of glass containers is restricting the sales of flat glass coatings.

Lack of market awareness regarding utilization and characteristics of flat glass coatings will hamper the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in flat glass coatings market profiled by Fact.MR are Apogee Enterprises Inc., Anhui Sinograce Chemicals Co. Ltd., Advanced NanoTechnology Lab (ANT Lab), The Sherwin Williams Company, Tribos Coatings Ltd., Diamon-Fusion International Inc., Ferro Corporation, Glas Trosch Holding AG, Nanonix Japan, Warren Paint & Color Co., Yantai Jialong Nano Industry Ltd. and others.

The market players are aiming at gain competitive edge by investing in modern innovation programs. They are employing organic and inorganic marketing strategies to achieve the goal.

They also are prioritizing new product development to consolidate their market position. They are also engaging in forming strategic alliances, merger and acquisitions to expand their global reach.

For instance:

Arkema Group acquired Agiplast in May 2021 , in order to enhance their manufacturing of more sustainable flat glass coatings.

, in order to enhance their manufacturing of more sustainable flat glass coatings. Bee Cool Glass Coatings is one of the market leaders in flat glass coatings production. It also manufactures coatings for window films, window tints, security films, frosting, decorative films and anti-graffiti coatings respectively. Their coatings are effective in blocking 97-99% UV rays, helping to reduce fading.

More Valuable Insights on Flat Glass Coatings Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global flat glass coatings market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on in flat glass coatings market on the basis of application (flat glass mirror coatings, flat glass coatings for solar power generation, flat glass coatings for architectural applications, flat glass coatings for automotive applications, flat glass coatings for other applications), resin (polyurethane flat glass coatings, epoxy flat glass coatings, acrylic flat glass coatings), technology (solvent-based flat glass coatings, water-based flat glass coatings, nano flat glass coatings), across regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will flat glass coating sales expand until 2031?

Which is likely to be the most promising market for flat glass coatings?

By resin, which are likely to be the most widely deployed flat glass coatings?

Which is the dominant flat glass coatings technology?

What are the key drivers and restraints for flat glass coatings market?

