Flashpoint Reaches Final Close of $67 Million for the Second Vintage of its Growth Debt Fund

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a highly successful first vintage, Flashpoint completed a final close of its second Growth Debt Fund (the "Fund"), raising a total of US$67 million. A total of 58 Limited Partners, including international family offices and high-net-worth individuals, have committed to the Fund, including a large portion of investors in the first vintage.

The new fund is focused on VC-sponsored tech and tech-enabled post-series A companies in both Europe and abroad, with at least $3m in annualised revenue, year-on-year revenue growth of over 30%, and demonstrated product-market fit.

The Fund has already financed 6 companies, having committed over $30 million in funding, including BoB W , CropX , Whizz , Port , Charidy , and OneDay . The Fund is expected to ultimately have between 15 and 20 borrowers, and be fully drawn by the end of 2026.

Flashpoint's first Growth Debt Fund is now in its 6th year, and is expected to reach DPI of 1x by the end of 2025. It was launched in 2020, and supported such companies as Dispelix , Mercaux , Spotawheel , and Segmed , as well as Welcome Pickups , Omnipack , ByNext , iDeals and Clausematch , which have already repaid their loans in full.

Denis Mosolov, Managing Partner at Flashpoint Growth Debt, commented: "We are delighted to have reached final close of our second growth debt fund and to have further established our strong credentials in this segment. The success of this raise reflects the confidence displayed by our investors in Flashpoint's platform, and I would like to thank them sincerely for their trust. This closing also points to the growing importance of growth debt as an attractive option for founders, where we always try to provide flexibility and genuine partnership to founders and management teams. That's a real differentiator."

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint is an international tech investment firm with c. $600 million AUM focused on global tech companies originating from Europe and Israel. Flashpoint manages seven funds across 3 strategies: Venture Growth, Growth Debt, and Direct Secondary. The firm is headquartered in London and has offices in New York, and Tel-Aviv.