Flashing & Accessories Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 2.4 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Flashing & Accessories Market by Product Type (Flashing [Liquid-Applied Flashing and Membrane Flashing] and Accessories [Primers, Adhesives & Sealants, Others]), by Application Type (Roofs, Walls & Windows, Basement, and Others), By End-Use Type (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's flashing & accessories market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Flashing & Accessories Market: Highlights from the Report

Flashing is a thin impervious membrane that restricts the penetration of water in the building. Flashing is particularly important at junctions such as roof hips and valleys, joints between roofs and vertical walls, roof intersections, or projections such as chimneys, dormers, vent pipes, and window openings. Flashing is majorly of two types: exposed flashing and embedded flashing. Exposed flashing is majorly done outside, mainly performed using metal sheets, whereas embedded flashing can be done from either metal sheets or non-metallic materials. The most common flashing materials include metals, plastics, asphalt, and rubber. Whereas flashing accessories consist of weep vents, drip edge, end dams, and termination bars. These accessories are used while flashing at the joints or junctions of the walls.

Flashing is engineered and installed with care so that water is deflected away from the building. Improper installation can result in water being directed into a building. There are numerous types of flashings such as valley flashing, step flashing, counter flashing, continuous flashing, and base flashing. The major type of flashing is continuous flashing, which is a one solid piece of material and is sometimes seen where a sloping roof and a vertical sidewall meet to form a horizontal line. Step flashing allows a roof to abut brickwork when a lower height roof meets a wall, a roof meets a chimney, or a conservatory roof meets a house wall. There are multiple accessories consumed with flashing such as dampers, primers, sealants, and adhesives. For instance, expansion joints should be provided for long runs of metal flashing to allow movement without causing deformation.

The market is already reeling in with multiple challenges including the cash crunch, insolvencies, and multiple regulatory authorities. The outbreak of the pandemic further exacerbated the market challenges, especially in the developed economies. The most visible impacts of the pandemic were the supply-chain sabotage, halts in construction projects, huge COVID-related costs, and shortage of labor. Furthermore, there has been a sharp increase in the prices of raw materials including wood, steel, polyurethane, and paper. As a result, the flashing & accessories market logged a colossal decline of -9.5% in 2020. The demand is strong in Europe and North America, but most of the major projects are seeing lack of supplies. In the long term, the market for flashing & accessories is subjected to rebound at a healthy CAGR of 5% over the next five years to reach US$ 2.4 billion by 2026.

Click Here and Run Through the TOC of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/1919/flashing-accessories-market.html

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as flashing and accessories. Flashing is further segmented into liquid-applied flashing and membrane flashing, whereas accessories into primers, adhesives & sealants, and others. Liquid-applied flashing is expected to grow at a higher rate in the market during the forecast period because it is easily applied in any building structure and has less wastage as compared to membrane flashing.

Based on the application type, the flashing & accessories market is segmented as roofs, walls & windows, basement, and others. Despite being hit adversely in 2020, roof is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing application type in the market during the forecast period. Flashing is preferably used for residential and commercial roofs.

In terms of regions, Asia Pacific is a well-established market for flashing & accessories. The region is also expected to recover at the highest rate in the post-pandemic market developments, propelled by increasing investment in the infrastructure and construction sector. China is not only the largest market for flashing & accessories in Asia-Pacific, but also in the world. The country is also the largest market for waterproofing in the world.

Register Here for a Free Sample of the Detailed Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1919/flashing-accessories-market.html#form

The market for flashing & accessories is gradually consolidating with major companies performing mergers & acquisitions to quickly gain the leading position and tap the growing opportunities in this briskly expanding market. For instance, in August 2021, Henry Company, the leading waterproofing company, was acquired by a leading building envelope manufacturer, Carlisle Companies Inc. Some of the major key players in the flashing & accessories market are listed below.

Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Dupont de Nemours, Incorporated

GCP Applied Technologies

Keshun Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd.,

Sika AG

Polyguard Products Incorporated

RPM International Incorporated

W.R Meadows Incorporated

York Flashing

Development of effective flashing for critical applications, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the flashing and accessories market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Flashing & Accessories Market by Product Type

Flashing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Liquid-Applied Flashing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Membrane Flashing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Accessories (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Primers (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Adhesives & Sealants (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Flashing & Accessories Market by Application Type

Roofs (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Walls & Windows (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Basement (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Flashing & Accessories Market by End-Use Type

Residential (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Commercial (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Industrial (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Flashing & Accessories Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Italy , and Others)

Asia Pacific (Country Analysis: India , China , Japan , and RoAP)

ROW (Country Analysis: The UAE, Brazil , and Others)

Stratview Research has several high value market reports in the construction materials industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/market-reports/Construction-Equipment.html

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries, please contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Stratview Research