Flash Networks Redefines Expense to Revenue Ratio for Security and Parental Control Services

NEPTUNE, New Jersey, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Networks, the leading provider of mobile Internet optimization and monetization solutions, announced today the availability of new technology that redefines the expense to revenue ratio for security and parental control services. By combining software defined networks, DNS based filtering, and deep packet inspection, Flash Networks provides security and parental control services that utilize significantly fewer computing and network resources enabling operators to keep scanning costs in line with revenues as traffic volumes rise.

The cost of providing security and parental control services is growing due to the massive increase in data consumption while revenues are remaining flat. This problem will only get worse as higher data transmission rates from mobile fiber to the home (FTTH) and 5G networks are pushing data volumes even higher. At the same time, the demand for security and parental control services is rising due to an increase in the number of cyberattacks, concerns about cyberbullying, easy access to harmful content, and fears of excessive screen time. As a result, operators' revenues are being squeezed by an increase in demand for services which are becoming less and less profitable.

Traditional solutions that conduct deep packet inspection of all user generated traffic have a high cost of scaling as traffic volumes increase. DNS based protection is a more cost effective solution but it can be easily bypassed by children and hackers. Flash Networks utilizes software defined networks to detect an attempt to bypass DNS based protection and then quarantines the suspicious traffic for deep packet inspection. As a result a significantly smaller percentage of the traffic is scanned reducing hardware, networking, and computing resources, while still preventing security and content control services from being circumvented. With this new more efficient and effective inspection mechanism, Flash Networks enables operators to offer more economical parental control, content control and security services for all devices, including smart TVs, desktops, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

"At Flash Networks we have over a decade of experience innovating to create solutions that increase the profitability of revenue generating services," said Dror Shlomo, CTO at Flash Networks. "Now we have created a resource efficient mechanism utilizing software defined networks and virtualization techniques that enable operators to make the web a safer place for everyone while preventing their profits from eroding due to the rapid rise in data consumption."

About Flash Networks

Flash Networks is a leading provider of virtual optimization, security and monetization solutions that enable operators to improve RAN spectral efficiency, boost network speed, optimize video and web traffic, generate over-the-top revenues and secure the mobile Internet for subscribers and devices.

With offices in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Flash Networks services hundreds of millions of subscribers daily at leading global carriers. For more information, visit http://www.flashnetworks.com.

