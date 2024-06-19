Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market is Anticipated to reach US$ 13.39 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Use of Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabrics Rising in Compliance with Stringent Fire Safety Standards in Potentially Hazardous Workplace Environments

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global revenue of Flame Resistant And Retardant Fabrics Market size is set to reach US$ 6.5 billion in 2024. According to a recently updated research report compiled by Fact.MR, the market is evaluated to expand at 7.5% CAGR, to reach a valuation of US$ 13.39 billion from 2024 to 2034.

Flame-resistant and retardant fabrics are engineered to self-extinguish or resist the spread of flames by minimizing the risk of devastating fires and potential loss of life. Demand growth for these fabrics is being led by stringent fire safety regulations and heightened awareness of workplace hazards, especially in critical sectors such as oil & gas exploration, mining, and manufacturing.

The aerospace and automotive sectors rely on flame-resistant materials to enhance passenger safety in case of emergencies. As the world becomes increasingly conscious of safety measures, the market for these fabrics is projected to grow at a significant pace driven by technological advancements, stricter regulations, and persistent focus on mitigating fire-related risks across diverse industries.

North America is the leading regional market for flame-resistant and retardant fabrics, with East Asia not far behind. The oil & gas sector is the leading end user of these fabrics and will continue holding the pole position over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Revenue from the global flame resistant and retardant fabric market is projected to reach US$ 13.39 billion by 2034-end.

by 2034-end. Sales of flame resistant and retardant fabrics in North America are forecasted to increase at 7.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

are forecasted to increase at 7.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. East Asia is analyzed to occupy 17.8% of the global market share by 2034-end.

is analyzed to occupy 17.8% of the global market share by 2034-end. The market in China is forecasted to expand at 7.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

is forecasted to expand at 7.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The oil & gas end-use segment is forecasted to increase to a value of US$ 3.6 billion by 2034-end.

by 2034-end. The market in Canada is calculated to expand at 7.9% CAGR through 2034.

"Continuous innovation in textile engineering is leading to the development of advanced materials and treatments that enhance the performance, durability, and versatility of flame resistant and retardant fabrics," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key companies driving this market expansion include PBI Performance Products Inc., known for its advanced fabric technologies, and Evonik Industries, which provides crucial chemical components. Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. specializes in tailored chemical products for flame retardant fabrics, while Huntsman International LLC is a major supplier of essential materials in this industry. Kaneka Corporation continues to innovate with its diverse product offerings, and Koninklijke Ten Cate NV (TenCate) is recognized for its high-performance materials. Milliken & Company leverages its materials science expertise to offer advanced solutions, and Norfab Corporation is noted for its innovative and high-quality products. Solvay SA contributes with its specialty chemicals and materials, and Teijin Aramid BV is renowned for its advanced aramid fibers, which play a crucial role in the development of flame resistant and retardant fabrics.

High Demand for Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabrics from Oil & Gas Sector in North America

The oil & gas sector is characterized by hazardous operations and stringent safety protocols and has therefore embraced these specialized fabrics as an essential safeguard against fires, explosions, and other thermal hazards. North America's commitment to worker safety and regulatory compliance has fueled the adoption of advanced protective textiles, positioning the region as a lucrative market for flame-resistant and retardant fabric manufacturers.

Recent Developments:

Key players in the flame resistant and retardant fabric market are focusing on developing improved fibers that offer superior flame resistance, durability, and comfort. This includes the production of smart textiles to provide additional functionalities, such as temperature regulation or moisture-wicking.

In April 2024 , Daletec exhibited its offerings at Techtextil Frankfurt. One of these included Offshore Stretch, which provides excellent flexibility and flame resistance for demanding offshore environments.

, Daletec exhibited its offerings at Techtextil Frankfurt. One of these included Offshore Stretch, which provides excellent flexibility and flame resistance for demanding offshore environments. In May 2023 , TenCate Protective Fabrics recently launched Tecasafe® 360+, a revolutionary inherently flame-resistant stretch fabric. This innovation combines the protective qualities of flame-resistant materials with the comfort of stretch technology.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the flame resistant and retardant fabric market for 2019 to 2023 and forecasts market statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on weight (up to 12 oz. per sq. yard, 12 to 17 oz. per sq. yard, 17 to 22 oz. per sq. yard, 22 to 33 oz. per sq. yard, greater than 33 oz. per sq. yard), thickness (up to 0.056 inches, 0.056 to 0.065 inches, 0.065 to 0.080 inches, 0.080 to 0.102 inches, greater than 0.102 inches), end user (oil & gas, mining, packaging, automotive, marine, pharmaceuticals, electronics & electrical, construction), and application (industrial protective clothing, law enforcement services, transport), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

