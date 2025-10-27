Flair Airlines and Netcore Cloud Join Forces to Shape the Future of AI-Led Customer Engagement in Aviation

The partnership underscores Flair's commitment to innovation and marks a key milestone in delivering seamless, personalized travel experiences.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud , a global leader in Agentic Marketing, today announced a strategic partnership with Flair Airlines, Canada's leading independent ultra-low-cost carrier, to enhance customer engagement through a personalized, AI-powered digital experience platform.

Flair Airlines was seeking a partner with deep domain expertise in aviation - one capable of elevating the customer journey while establishing a scalable, future-ready AI roadmap. Netcore Cloud was selected for its strong alignment with Flair's business objectives, proven success in driving digital transformation for global airlines, and shared vision for delivering meaningful customer experiences at scale.

Key pillars of Netcore's solution included:

AI-driven personalization: Delivering relevant, contextual engagement across all digital touchpoints .

Delivering relevant, contextual engagement across all digital touchpoints Omnichannel automation: Enabling seamless communication throughout the traveler's journey - from booking to post-flight .

Enabling seamless communication throughout the traveler's journey - from booking to post-flight Advanced analytics and insights: Equipping Flair's marketing teams with data-driven intelligence to optimize customer interactions and boost campaign performance.

"Flair embarked on a transformation from being a no-frills carrier to becoming a meaningful part of every customer's travel experience," said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud. "Our role extended beyond technology - we helped embed a culture of AI-driven personalization that fuels ancillary revenue growth and strengthens long-term customer loyalty."

This collaboration reinforces Flair Airlines' ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, friction-free digital experiences, further cementing its position as a leader in affordable, customer-centric air travel.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's independent ultra‑low‑cost carrier, headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. Operating a growing fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft and serving 25+ destinations across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica, Flair is committed to making air travel affordable, accessible and enjoyable.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud, a leading agentic marketing platform, leverages its comprehensive Customer Engagement Suite to create personalized, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to analyze customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs

For more information, visit netcorecloud.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002062/4930204/Netcore_Logo.jpg