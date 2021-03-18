FJD 3D Excavator Guidance System, Bringing Accuracy and Safety to Refined Construction

Accuracy Means Efficiency

Accurate positioning in real time is now available for excavators with the FJD Guidance System. Assisted by sensor modules, operators can now get real-time feedback of the movable arms and bucket rod.

Under assisted mode, the bucket and boom will operate automatically while operator just needs to control the arm.

Extra Guardian for Extra Safety

Operators now can visualize and manage the tasks with FJD Guidance System. Equipped with an easy-to-learn "G-Master" platform, operators can see the virtual datum lines combined with real construction environments, which enables them to have a clearer view of construction status. Slope, depth settings and construction drawings can also be imported or custom designed on the system to manage the tasks on site.

Task visualization offers an extra guardian in complex operations. Adaptive learning capabilities lead to greater support for night and wading operations.

It also brings safety operation to the next level. The virtual E-fence could be activated when working in narrow or restricted spaces to limit the rotation angle and boom height of the excavator. Remote control mode enables operators to control the movement of the excavator from a distance, making construction safer in dangerous working conditions.

How to Solve the Dilemma in Skilled Labour Shortage

Increasing demands of excavators reflects the increasing demands of construction. On the other hand, the skilled operator resources have become scarce which did not match the increasing sales of excavators. According to the latest quarterly Commercial Construction Index (CCI) report shows construction companies are struggling to find skilled workers.

Visit FJD website: https://www.fjdynamics.com/en/excavatorguidance.html

Contact us: sales.global@fjdynamics.com

About FJD

FJD is a global robotics company focusing on AI, advanced manufacturing and big data. We aim at providing a full range of autonomous and digital solutions for multiple industries.

Candy +86 17558868072

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456869/1.jpg

Related Links

http://www.fjdynamics.com



SOURCE FJDynamics