Fixed income investor meetings - update

FORNEBU, Norway, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Aker Horizons ASA ("Aker Horizons" or the "Company") on 9 January 2025 regarding fixed income investor meetings and a potential new bond issue. The Company has met a broad range of investors and experienced strong interest from the market.

The Company has received valuable feedback, which it will evaluate as part of the ongoing process to optimize the Company's overall capital structure. Accordingly, the Company will not pursue a potential bond offering at this time.

Aker Horizons has a robust liquidity position and benefits from strong support from its main shareholder and creditor Aker ASA. The Company is committed to its strategy of developing green energy and green industry.

About Aker Horizons:

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and sustainable industrial assets. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company is present on five continents. www.akerhorizons.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

