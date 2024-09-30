Five Women on Stars of Science Season 16 Lead the Charge

A New Era of Women in STEM on Qatar Foundation's Edutainment Show

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five out of seven — that's the groundbreaking number of female contestants in season 16 of Stars of Science. This historic representation is more than just a statistic; it is a testament to the quiet yet powerful revolution unfolding in the Arab world, within the laboratories, workshops, and brilliant minds of these female innovators. This season does not simply shine a spotlight on their achievements; it celebrates a shift in what it means to be a woman in STEM, challenging age-old gender norms and redefining innovation across the Arab world.

Since its inception, Stars of Science has supported 37 female alumnae, enabling them to develop countless brilliant innovative ideas that would eventually become products or services. In a recent previous season Eiman Al-Hamad from Qatar landed third place with her Arabic conversation fraud detection program, and for the first time, a woman—Omani scientific researcher and mother of three, Soumaiya Al Siyabi—was crowned the winner. The barriers that once seemed insurmountable are crumbling, with the women of season 16 leading the charge.

Historically, women have faced significant barriers in STEM fields, but the Arab world is witnessing a profound shift. According to UNESCO, countries such as Qatar, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia are recording higher percentages of female STEM graduates than many Western nations. Dr Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah, Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, spoke at the International Telecommunication Union's celebration of International Girls in ICT Day, highlighting the importance of enhancing and empowering women. Dr Al Muftah noted that in 2021, women made up 70% of graduates in fields such as information systems, computer engineering, general engineering, medicine, pharmacy, and sciences. She emphasised that providing access to technology is essential for transforming Qatar into a knowledge-based economy that is inclusive of all, particularly women. This surge reflects a broader societal transformation, where women are increasingly recognised as key contributors to scientific and technological advancements.

The innovative ideas of the women in Stars of Science season 16 are more than technical achievements — they are powerful catalysts for change, addressing critical challenges in the Arab world and beyond. From Khadidja Fellah Arbi's work in healthcare with her 'ECG-based glucometer'to Emma Sleiman's efforts in enhancing the diagnosis of ADHD in children with the 'ADHD multimodel classifier,' their contributions are filling critical gaps in regional healthcare.

Nada Raafat Elkharashi and Mariam Montaser are setting new standards in sustainability and healthcare. Elkharashi's achievements in sustainable technology with a 'Self-powering biosticker' and Montaser's 'Testing kit for bacterial respiratory infections' highlight the pivotal role women in STEM play in addressing global issues. Meanwhile, Sanaa Belkoutbi's 'Drone structure inspector inside mosques' demonstrates how women in STEM can uniquely blend cultural preservation with modern engineering, ensuring that progress does not come at the expense of heritage.

Female enrolment in STEM programmes continues to rise, reflecting the growing recognition of women's vital role in these fields. Platforms like Stars of Science, championed by Qatar Foundation, are pivotal in driving this transformation, offering essential visibility and unwavering support that empower women to excel and lead.

As Sarah Aboerjaib, a distinguished alumna and guest mentor of Stars of Science, stated: "As women, we invent not just to create, but also to inspire. Every invention is a story of resilience, a testament to the power of imagination, and a beacon for those who dare to dream beyond boundaries."

Season 16 of Stars of Science is more than just a competition; it marks the dawn of a new era. The future of STEM in the Arab world is driven by the determination of these extraordinary women. As they forge ahead, they're not just playing the game — they are rewriting the rules. The future is female, and it has never looked more promising.

Stars of Science airs from 7 September 2024 to 19 October 2024 on five channels in the region and online. Please visit the broadcast guide for channels and timings.

About Stars of Science:

Throughout 16 years of success, Stars of Science – the edutainment TV initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF) – has leveraged its position as the premier innovation show in the Arab world to empower Arab innovators to successfully transform innovative ideas into tangible solutions, strengthening the culture of innovation among Arab youth. In its sustained journey that started in 2009, the show has demonstrated how young Arab innovators develop technological solutions for their communities, aiming to improve people's well-being, provide financial opportunities to their local citizens, and advance sustainable development.

Over a 12-week process, the contestants develop their solutions experimentally in a shared innovation space, competing against time with the mentorship and support of a team of experienced engineers and product developers.

An expert panel of jurors assesses and selects more promising innovators and their projects every week across several prototyping and testing rounds until three finalists remain to compete for a share of the Grand Prize. Jury deliberation and online voting from the public determine the rankings of the two top winners.

