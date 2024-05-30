DUBAI, UAE, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Guys, the UAE's favorite burger brand will be landing at a new location soon, with its first ever airport branch outside of the US at Terminal 3 - Concourse B in Dubai International (DXB).



Set to open next month, the 15th Five Guys branch in the UAE will span across 6,200 square feet and will be the largest location in the country, offering travelers a chance to unwind and refuel with their favorite burgers, fries and milkshakes before hopping on their outgoing and transit flights.

Five Guys to land soon at DXB with first international airport store

Known for its made to order 100% halal beef burgers, milkshakes, grilled cheese sandwiches, hotdogs, and famous hand-cut fries, Five Guys continues to elevate customer experiences and will be providing branch-exclusive additions to its menu that will be only available at DXB.

As the world's busiest international hub for passengers, DXB is renowned for its world-class amenities and exceptional experiences, aligning with Five Guys' ethos of providing the highest quality fresh ingredients and exceptional dining experiences to its customers.

Sudhin Siva, Senior Executive Vice President - Asset Management, Shamal Holding, stated: "We are excited to announce the location of our 15th Five Guys branch in the UAE at Dubai International. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Five Guys in the UAE, welcoming travelers from around the world to enjoy an iconic Five Guys meal during their time at the airport. This branch is our largest yet and offers exclusive experiences to customers in Terminal 3. Recently having opened branches in Al Hamra Mall in Ras Al Khaimah and Yas Mall Abu Dhabi, we continue looking forward to bringing Five Guys to every community."

Eugene Barry, Chief Commercial Officer of Dubai Airports said, "Five Guys UAE landing at Terminal 3 further delivers on our commitment to drive exceptional guest experiences at Dubai International. We are extremely proud to partner with Five Guys UAE, and to welcome this iconic burger brand to Concourse B. I anticipate that this will be a very popular attraction for travelers and the airport community alike."

The official opening date will be revealed soon as well as more details of the special menu items at Five Guys DXB.

For more information about Five Guys UAE and its menu, please visit the Five Guys UAE website or follow Five Guys UAE on social media.

Website: https://www.fiveguys.ae/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fiveguysuae/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fiveguysuae/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fiveguysuae

About Five Guys

Five Guys is a family owned and operated franchise restaurant group that focuses on serving high quality burgers and fries in a clean, no-frills atmosphere. Five Guys was established in 1986 in Arlington, VA. In 2003, Five Guys opened its first franchised location and has expanded from five to over 1,800 locations around the world. Shamal F&B is the franchise owner for Five Guys in the UAE, growing the brand to 14 stores across the country. The branches are located at Marina Mall Abu Dhabi, Galleria Mall Al Maryah Island and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi; Al Jada Avenue in Sharjah; JBR, City Walk, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Mall, Mirdif City Centre, Dubai Hills Mall, Nakheel Mall, Galleria Mall Al Barsha and Town Square in Dubai; and most recently Al Hamra Mall in Ras Al Khaimah.

About Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports operates both of Dubai's airports, Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). As an integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

DXB surpassed the 2019 levels of traffic in 2023 by welcoming 87m guests and forecast to reach 91m guests in 2024. DXB is ranked as the world's number one airport by international passenger numbers for 2023, as announced by the Airports Council International (ACI).

DWC embodies Dubai's vision for the future of aviation. With expansion plans announced in May 2024, involving a record investment of US$35b, DWC aims to reshape the aviation landscape.

Over the next decade, DWC will accommodate 150m passengers annually, eventually expanding to 260m passengers and 12m tonnes of cargo. With five runways, futuristic design and seamless intermodal connectivity, DWC aims to revolutionise global air travel, setting new standards for efficiency and passenger experience for the next 50 years.

About Shamal Holding



Born in Dubai, Shamal Holding is a diversified investment firm that cultivates the extraordinary, through a unique portfolio of investments, experiences and assets. The investments we make are strategically chosen and thoughtfully nurtured, mirroring Dubai's ambition, spirit and energy.

Our real estate portfolio spans master communities, districts, residences, retail hubs and commercial spaces, we help realise potential, delivering unique developments such as Dubai Harbour and Nad Al Sheba Gardens. We invest in a range of properties, franchises and operations across the hospitality sector from luxury, premium and affordable experiences, with extraordinary domestic and international brands as diverse as Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Hart Shoreditch Hotel London, Baccarat Hotel & Residences, SUSHISAMBA and Five Guys. As the owning company of some of Dubai's most unique and iconic leisure and entertainment destinations, we curate extraordinary experiences every day. We also partner with best-in-class asset managers to manage a globally diversified investment portfolio.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2426233/Five_Guys_UAE.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2423226/Five_Guys_Logo.jpg