Five Elms Capital Announces 2020 Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Elms Capital, a global investor in high-growth B2B software companies, today announced promotions earned by eight members of its team.

"I am excited to recognize the promotions earned by these highly talented and dedicated team members; they provide tremendous value to the firm, our portfolio companies, and our investors," said Fred Coulson, Managing Partner at Five Elms. "All eight are examples of Five Elms' culture of creativity, humility, and good judgment."

Five Elms also hired an additional eight team members in August bringing the team to 50 investment professionals. The firm has invested in more than 40 best-in-class software platforms globally and has built a unique skillset in helping European software companies land and dramatically expand in the U.S.

Stephanie (Brown) Schneider earned the promotion to Principal. Stephanie serves on the Board of Directors of Crelate, DarkOwl, DeepCrawl, LaborChart, Panopta, Powwr, Saylent, Service Fusion, and Skynamo. Prior to joining Five Elms in 2015, Stephanie was in the Global Technology Investment Banking Group at Citigroup in New York. Before Citigroup, she was with Sterne Agee in its Financial Services Group. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and Advertising from Southern Methodist University.

Austin Gideon earned the promotion to Principal. Austin serves on the Board of Directors of ActiveProspect, Apptegy, Hubb, MemberClicks, Outfit.io, Passageways, Playvox, RFP360, and family owned Silver Lake Bank. Prior to joining Five Elms in 2016, Austin was an investor at The Stephens Group, a mid-market private equity firm, and with Harris Williams in Technology M&A in San Francisco. Austin holds a B.S.C. in Accounting and Business Administration from Washington and Lee University.

Michael Rockhold earned the promotion to Head of Capital Markets. Prior to joining Five Elms, Michael was an investor at Villhard Growth Partners, a private equity firm focused on B2B software. Michael holds a B.S. in Finance from Saint Louis University.

Pat McClain earned the promotion to Vice President in Five Elms' Financial Performance Team. Prior to joining Five Elms, Pat was with PwC and BKD performing due diligence for private equity clients. Pat holds a B.S. and Master of Accountancy from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Federico Sarcina earned the promotion to Senior Associate. Prior to Five Elms, Federico was an investor at Next Level Ventures. Federico started his career with Arma Partners in London. Federico was born and raised in Milan, Italy and holds a M.S. in Corporate Finance from Cass Business School in London.

Maren Hansen earned the promotion to Associate. Prior to Five Elms, Maren was with Credit Suisse in New York. Maren holds a B.S.B. in Finance and Accounting from the University of Kansas.

Tyler Hileman earned the promotion to Business Development Associate. Tyler holds a B.A. in Music with a Music Business emphasis from the University of Nebraska.

Renato Morais earned the promotion to Associate. Prior to Five Elms, Renato was a growth investor at McCarthy Capital. Renato was born and raised in Porto, Portugal and holds a B.S.B.A. in Finance and Economics from Creighton University.

Five Elms Capital is a global investor in high growth B2B software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. For more information, visit www.fiveelms.com.

