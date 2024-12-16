FITUR 2025 will be presenting the growing attraction between the UK and Spanish tourist markets

The United Kingdom, Spain's leading source of tourists, will have a significant presence and around 20 companies will be showcasing their offer and solutions for the tourism industry.

MADRID, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FITUR 2025, being held from 22 to 26 January, organised by IFEMA MADRID, and with the presence of Brazil as a Partner Country, will be highlighting the growing attraction for tourism business between the United Kingdom and Spain and the opportunities for companies in the industry from both countries. Less than two months before the start of FITUR, the participation of around 20 British companies has been confirmed, which will be presenting their products and services with a noteworthy participation in Travel Technology.

The United Kingdom continues to be the main outbound market to Spain, with 12.66 million tourists up to August 2024 and a spend of 15.758 billion euros, up 7.8% and 16% over the previous year, respectively, according to the Ministry of Industry and Tourism. In 2023, 17.3 million British tourists visited Spain, 20.4% of the total; and spending stood at 19.9 billion euros (16% more). Furthermore, there is a tendency to travel mid-season, fostering deseasonalisation.

For its part, the UK received 1.3 million Spanish tourists during the first six months of 2024, 35% more than in the same period of the previous year, according to the National Tourist Board of Great Britain, with a 48% increase in spending. In 2023, the UK received 2.2 million visits from Spain, according to Visit Britain.

According to Turespaña, British tourists who visited Spain last year travelled predominantly for leisure and stayed mostly in hotels. Middle class tourists, those with higher education and couples predominated, followed by families. Their main activities were enjoying the beach, shopping and visiting cities.

According to Visit Britain, in 2023, 46% of Spanish spending in the UK came from holiday visits, 31% from visiting friends and family and 15% from business. More than three out of five Spanish tourists repeat visits to Britain (excluding British expatriates). And 98% of Spanish visitors would "probably" or "very probably" recommend Britain for a holiday or a short break.

In 2024, FITUR attracted 9,000 companies, 152 countries and more than 250,000 visitors.

