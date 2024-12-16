FITUR 2025 will be highlighting the strong tourism potential between the United Arab Emirates and Spain

The UAE is to have a prominent business presence at the 45th edition of FITUR.

MADRID, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FITUR 2025, taking place from 22 to 26 January, organised by IFEMA MADRID, will be highlighting the strong tourism potential between Spain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where around ten companies will be exhibiting their tourism offers at the trade fair, mainly tour operators and Dubai's iconic Atlantis Hotel, among others.

The recovery of the Persian Gulf has been faster and stronger than that of other markets, with an economy that is growing above the OECD average and with higher spending and disposable income per consumer. Thus, the tourism sector in both territories has significant potential for developing specialised products. Spain experienced a record year for tourism in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region in 2023 with unprecedented growth in both the number of travellers and tourism expenditure.

The total number of GCC residents visiting Spain in 2023 reached 434,000, 33% more than in 2022, with an average stay of 8.6 days. Specifically, visitors from the UAE totalled more than 140,000 and spending grew by 37.8%, with an average spend of 2,668 euros, 26% more than in 2022. According to industry sources, around 200,000 Spanish tourists visit Dubai every year.

In 2023, tourists from the Gulf region spent more than 1.138 billion euros in Spain, 64.7% more than in 2022, according to Turespaña estimates based on INE data (Frontur and Egatur). These travellers are considered as "large consumers", with spending well above their European counterparts.

Connectivity with Spain is very good and airlines have increased in all the countries of the Persian Gulf, both in terms of frequency and new routes. In the forecasts for flights from the UAE between 1 October 2024 and 31 March 2025, capacity to Spain has grown by 33.2%, consolidating the increases in summer which are around 40%.

In 2024, FITUR attracted 9,000 companies, 152 countries and more than 250,000 visitors.

