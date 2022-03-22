FIT4U Solutions Launches a Trans-friendly Underwear offering Different Choices of Compression, a First in the Industry

"While being involved in the transgender community with my daughter and being inspired by the real needs of transgender women, FIT4U Solutions was born. FIT4U Solutions has been created to fit everyday needs without sacrificing functionality, comfort and looks wearing any type of clothing," says Annie Boutin, founder of FIT4U Solutions.

"Underwear is the foundation of any outfit. We are launching a premium transgender underwear in shapes that fit trans women's bodies and daily needs setting a new standard in the industry," says Sandra Boutin, co-owner.

"When I get comments such as 'They kept me tucked and feeling secure all day, all while feeling feminine' and 'This is literally one of the best things I've ever invested in as a trans woman' I know Annie did it right in product development," says Nancy Vachon, head of marketing of FIT4U Solutions.

FIT4U Solutions is launching with 3 types of compression - Active FIT, Comfort FIT and Swim FIT - and 18 colors, including solid and patterns. The male-to-female underwear start at $49.95 and are available in sizes XXXS -5XL.

About FIT4U Solutions:

FIT4U Solutions is the world's creator of transgender underwear and swimwear offering different types of compression adapted to trans women bodies. They are a small women-owned business offering an assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including underwear, tangas, swimwear, bikinis in the Active FIT, Comfort FIT and Swim FIT collections. FIT4U Solutions is committed to inspiring trans women around the world with products that uplift and champion them while supporting the LGBTQ community and advocating for The Freedom to be Yourself.

