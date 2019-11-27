Fisker Ocean Reservations Open: Convenient Mobile App, Affordable Pricing and All-Digital Experience Unveiled

Multiple industry firsts have arrived with the Fisker app featuring an innovative customer experience – from a flexible lease program, maintenance and repair on demand, insurance purchase to easy finance options. Overall, customers will be introduced to a radically different brand experience via Fisker's unique mobile app platform, which may also include mobility options like green ride-hailing, carpooling and vehicle sharing in the future.

"Our mission is to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider on Earth, featuring the world's most desirable and sustainable vehicles while shaking up the old automotive industry model – from the way a customer attains a vehicle, chooses affordable insurance, services a vehicle to the overall mobility experience," said Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc. "People around the globe will be able to obtain the Fisker Ocean starting at $379 (U.S.) per month via our mobile app in 2022. We created five easy-to-choose option packages for Fisker Ocean that will be available to our reservation holders closer to the end of 2020. This removes the complexity of complicated option configurators and allows Fisker to offer more unique experiences for less money. Customers will be able to see the vehicles and option packages when we begin rolling out our experience centers in shopping districts and airports, as well as book test drives through our app closer to the start of production."

The All-Digital Fisker Experience: Affordable. Liberatingly Flexible. Immersive.

The Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury SUV marks a new era in how consumers experience mobility – from the moment of selecting a vehicle until the time comes to return it. All through a convenient mobile app.

Reservations are now open through the Fisker mobile app or the Fisker website – set at $250 (U.S.) : Drivers can get behind the wheel of the Fisker Ocean starting at $379 (U.S.) per month (with $2,999 down before delivery in 2022, which includes both initiation and activation fees). Fisker will also offer a " $0 drive off" option through a fully financed $2,999 down payment for credit approved customers. When a reservation is placed, exclusive new teaser images of the Fisker Ocean are revealed in advance of the vehicle's public unveiling in January.

: Drivers can get behind the wheel of the Fisker Ocean starting at (U.S.) per month (with down before delivery in 2022, which includes both initiation and activation fees). Fisker will also offer a " drive off" option through a fully financed down payment for credit approved customers. When a reservation is placed, exclusive new teaser images of the Fisker Ocean are revealed in advance of the vehicle's public unveiling in January. Experience centers and test drives : Customers will be able to see the vehicles and option packages at select Fisker experience centers in 2020 – as well as schedule test drives through their mobile app in 2021.

: Customers will be able to see the vehicles and option packages at select Fisker experience centers in 2020 – as well as schedule test drives through their mobile app in 2021. Liberating flexibility: Drivers get to decide how long to keep their Fisker Ocean. As an industry first, a customer can return the vehicle in one month, eight months, 22 months or several years. No long-term contracts, with 30,000 miles per year included.

Drivers get to decide how long to keep their Fisker Ocean. As an industry first, a customer can return the vehicle in one month, eight months, 22 months or several years. No long-term contracts, with 30,000 miles per year included. Affordable insurance: Even attaining quotes for vehicle insurance will be made easy and hassle-free via the Fisker mobile app. Insurance quotes for drivers attaining the Fisker Ocean are projected to be significantly lower than other vehicles on the road today due to a unique and proprietary low cost of service and maintenance model.

Even attaining quotes for vehicle insurance will be made easy and hassle-free via the Fisker mobile app. Insurance quotes for drivers attaining the Fisker Ocean are projected to be significantly lower than other vehicles on the road today due to a unique and proprietary low cost of service and maintenance model. A radical new service and maintenance experience: Fisker customers will never have to take their vehicles to service on their own, as Fisker will pick up and return vehicles when maintenance is required, or service is requested – signaled by the onboard system or through the mobile app.

More Details Revealed: "California Mode." Utility Capability. Five-Star Safety Rating.

Leading up to the official unveil of the full production intent prototype, additional details of the Fisker Ocean are being released on the heels of the company's previous announcement.

The patent pending "California Mode" feature will be standard on all trim levels, except the base version – allowing passengers to experience the sun, fresh air and an open feeling without being in a convertible.

Four-wheel drive versions – with electric motors at the front and the rear of the vehicle – will be available. Ample towing capability will also be a feature of the Fisker Ocean.

Unrivaled safety: The world's most sustainable vehicle will also give drivers peace of mind with the highest five-star safety rating. A visible design feature on the lower body showcases the surface sculpture, wrapping around the protective side intrusion beams in the doors. It's where form meets function in dramatic fashion.

High In Early Demand: Purchase Option.

Fisker will sell a very limited number of vehicles in response to numerous global customer requests for a purchase option. The full sale price of the Fisker Ocean will be announced in January 2020. The $250 (U.S.) reservation may also be applied to the purchase of the vehicle.

Global Unveil: January 2020.

Fisker has skipped the standard automotive process of making a show car – and will instead reveal a fully running production intent prototype sitting on the completely engineered platform in early January 2020. The exact unveiling details will be announced in December 2019.

The World's Most Sustainable Vehicle – From the Inside-Out.

Fisker Inc. believes that the industry should stop looking at innovation superficially and start taking responsibility for its products, end-to-end – giving customers the opportunity to contribute to a more sustainable future. Some of the Fisker Ocean's features include (not limited to):

Full-length solar roof:



Supporting the car's electric power source, boosting fuel efficiency and lowering carbon dioxide emissions. Result: 1000 free, clean miles per year.





As the technology evolves, Fisker will feature integrated hardware solutions for better energy yields and more free, clean miles per year.



Fully recycled carpeting:



Made from regenerated nylon, which is made from abandoned fishing net waste – pulled from the oceans and aquaculture.



Vegan interior:



100% Polycarbonate Polyurethane surfaces and 100% reinforced Rayon backing.





Meets stringent chemical emission limits for various VOCs (such as Formaldehyde).



Eco-suede: interior textures and patterns – Dinamica:



Derived from polyester fibers (T-shirts, fibers) and recycled bottles, plastic, etc.





Recycling polyester means reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions into the atmosphere by 80% compared to the traditional petrol-based polyester production process.





Eco-sustainability, as well as the lowest levels of polluting emissions and energy consumption, are guaranteed throughout the whole production cycle.



Repurposing rubber waste:



Fisker will utilize discarded rubber waste generated during tire manufacturing that will no longer be dumped in landfills.





Recycling saves impressive amounts of energy, which ultimately reduces greenhouse gas emissions.



All-electric SUV range:



The all-electric SUV will come standard with an extended range (target of approximately 250 to 300 miles, depending on driving conditions), enabled by an approx. 80 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The Fisker Ocean is targeted to begin production at the end of 2021 – with the first high-volume deliveries projected for 2022.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. The company is engaged in intensive research and development around next generation electrification technologies, including the patent pending Fisker Flexible Solid-State Battery. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com and download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036430/Fisker_Ocean_Side.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036431/Fisker_Ocean_Front.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036429/Fisker_Ocean_Rear.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626128/Fisker_Inc_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.fiskerinc.com



SOURCE Fisker Inc.