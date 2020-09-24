Fisker Inc. To Establish New Technology Center In San Francisco

- 'Source Code' office will support design and engineering of software systems to support the Fisker Ocean SUV and future portfolio expansion products

- Downtown San Francisco location configured to enable employees to work flexibly between remote and office bases

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisker Inc. – designer and manufacturer of the world's most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced details surrounding its first dedicated engineering and technology center, to be located in the Mission District of San Francisco. This facility will be the focal point and development center for the company's software and vehicle electronics, including both in-car and Fisker data center elements.

"With the development of our first vehicle progressing at speed and the company scaling accordingly, we are now establishing the facilities that can support our expansion," said Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc. "As a company born in California, we wanted to draw on all the diversity, creativity and technical capability this state is famous for. We're calling the San Francisco office 'Source Code' – which also marks the start of a naming convention for all our facilities going forward."

Fisker Inc.'s recently appointed Chief Technology Officer, Burkhard Huhnke added: "The design and development of the software and vehicle interfaces will be an important differentiator for all our products, and our new facility in San Francisco will be central to that process. Having a presence in the Bay Area gives us access to the right talent at the right time."

Fisker is planning a portfolio expansion to a four-vehicle range by 2025. In addition to the Ocean SUV, the four-vehicle lineup will include a super-sports sedan based on the EMotion concept, an extreme sports crossover and a new segment-changing lifestyle pickup truck. Each vehicle will be delivered utilizing durability-tested platforms, battery packs and component systems from industry-leading technology suppliers and automotive firms, with specific Fisker engineering input.

Fisker's Design and Engineering teams are developing Fisker specific IP and customer features, consistent with the Fisker brand. In creating its FF-PAD (Fisker Flexible – Platform Adaptive Design) development process, the company has enabled itself to be platform agnostic and intends to make the final selection on the platform for the Ocean shortly, consistent with the intended start of production, projected for Q4 2022.

