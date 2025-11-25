Fisher Investments Recognised as a Great Place to Work®

Fisher Investments was certified by global authority on workplace culture

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments Luxembourg, Sàrl and Fisher Investments, its US-based parent company, were certified by Great Place to Work®—an independent, global authority on workplace culture and employee experience.

Great Place to Work® certifies companies based on anonymous employee survey results across key factors including compensation, benefits, career advancement opportunities, competence of management and overall workplace atmosphere. Survey feedback revealed Fisher Investments Luxembourg employees believe the company provides a fair, welcoming and service-focused work environment.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition from Great Place to Work®," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani, adding, "This honour highlights our dedication to fostering a culture where employees feel valued, motivated and empowered to thrive. We know that by investing in our people and their growth, we create a stronger foundation to deliver exceptional service and help more clients reach their financial goals."

Fisher Investments is hiring for a variety of roles globally. Visit FisherCareers.com to learn more about career opportunities. For more details on the Great Place to Work® certification process, please visit www.greatplacetowork.com/our-methodology.

About Fisher Investments Luxembourg

Fisher Investments Luxembourg, Sàrl—part of the global group of Fisher companies—is a private limited liability company incorporated in Luxembourg (Company Number: B228486), is regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier ("CSSF"), and has its registered address at: K2 Building, Forte 1, 2a rue Albert Borschette, Third Floor L-1246 Luxembourg. For more information on Fisher Investments Luxembourg, please visit https://www.fisherinvestments.com/en-lu.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 30/09/2025 Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over €308 billion in assets across three principal businesses—Institutional, US Private Client, and Private Client International. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for over 32 years until 31/12/2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. He now writes monthly, native language columns in 27 major media organs around the world—including the New York Post—spanning more countries and more languages in more total reach than any other, non-syndicated columnist of any type ever. Ken appears regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News, BBC, Sky News, BNN Bloomberg and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information about Fisher Investments, visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

