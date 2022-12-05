Fish Pumps Market worth $186 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fish Pumps Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 129 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 186 million by 2027, recording a CAGR of 7.6% in terms of value according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Increase in commercial fishing operation boosts the market growth

Do not have moving parts and therefore are the least damaging. The best pumps for large fish are water-jet pumps. A fish pump can handle 50 tons or more per hour; the lift height is as much as 7 m. Smart fish pumps are gaining demand because of the process optimization, increased efficiency, and automation.

Commercial fishing operations are gaining traction, especially with the increasing demand for seafood. Commercial fishing ranges from relatively small-scale, involving smaller ships with a limited ocean area, to industrial fishing, large vessels, even larger nets, and the capacity to process and store vast quantities of fish. Commercial fishing imposes a severe environmental threat to many species of fish throughout the world's oceans, particularly with increasingly efficient technology, including factory ships and nets that can extend for miles. However, since it is a prime part of regulating the global food supply, commercial fishing incorporates sustainable practices. Pumps deliver fish caught in purse seines, trap nets, and trawls. Besides, fish pumps mounted on tractors are used to unload fish from beach seines hauled towards the shore. Hydropneumatics fish pumps do not have moving parts and therefore are least damaging. A fish pump can handle 50 tons or more per hour; the lift height is as much as 7 m. Smart fish pumps are gaining demand because of process optimization, increased efficiency, and automation. 10" and 14" pumps can be used for a wide range of fishes, making them suitable for fishing a variety of fishes.

Demand for advanced machinery with high productivity and efficiency

Industrial pumps and components play a crucial role in transferring fluid from one point to another. The increased growth in the fish transfer pumps is witnessed worldwide, mainly due to the advanced technology, presence of key players, and demand for process optimization. Various recent trends such as automation, Internet of Things (IoT) disruption, product innovation, and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are shaping the market and creating huge scope for the players to move forward. Due to globalization, there has been a growing awareness among consumers regarding various automation trends. Industrial pump manufacturing companies are expanding their presence globally due to the liberalization of trade. The domestic players in the market are also expanding their product offerings to achieve a competitive edge over other players in the market.

Increased use of automation in pumps due to their efficiency optimization could help propel the market for fish pumps

The aquaculture industry can harness the benefits of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart manufacturing. The smart machines, with advanced analytics, offer insights into processes that can help drive levels of efficiency and safety. Sensors are being added that have boosted greater communication capabilities for both pumps and valves. IoT-enabled, a remote performance monitoring and alert system allows pumps to be monitored from anywhere, 24/7, through a secure cloud connection. This enables the plant operator to know the exact operating condition of every pump at any time of the day. This helps optimize the performance and creates an alert to predict when preventive maintenance may be needed or a potential breakdown. Smart pumps help reduce excess energy, which can save hundreds of thousands of dollars to a company's operational costs with time. This technology certainly helps achieve sustainability within an organization as it is best suited to the specific environment in which it is being operated, and it helps achieve optimum performance.

Europe is also the second-largest fish pumps market

The European region is the largest market for fish pumps. Most of the big manufacturers are headquartered in this region and are expanding their presence by either setting up new facilities or expanding the production capacities of the existing plants. Germany is one of the high-income economies in Europe. It is characterized by advanced technologies and infrastructural facilities with stringent regulations that facilitate quality maintenance to support efficient manufacturing and supply of pumps. With the growing world population there is an increase in demand for fish, thereby influencing the rapid development of vessel and land-based aquaculture systems such as recirculation aquaculture systems (RAS), hatcheries, and flow through systems, etc. to become larger and more sustainable to farm larger quantities of fish. This growth in RAS to boost pump demand required for transferring fish and also for hatchery creating demand for 2.5" to 4' pumps.

Major Players:

The key players in this market include Cflow (Norway), Pg Flow Solutions (Norway), Pentair AES (US), MMC First Process (Norway), Faivre (France), Maskon (Norway), Marel (Iceland), Mjos Metallvarefabrikk As (Norway), Sterner (UK), Smir (Norway), Desmi (Denmark), Acuinuga (Spain), Inventive Marine Products Limited (Canada), and Innovasea (US).

