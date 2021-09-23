Fish Meal Sales in North America to Total US$ 1.48 Bn in 2021, Creating More than US$ 100 Million of New Opportunity

Fish Meal-based Fertilizers Demand to Spur Fish Meal Sales at 6.3% CAGR over 2021-2031

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish meal market research survey by Fact.MR provides exclusive insights into drivers, restraints, and opportunities, facilitating the market growth through 2031. The report provides insights into factors improving the demand outlook for the fish meal market. For the purpose of the study, it segments the market in terms of nature, application, and product type.

As per a report by Fact.MR, the global fish meal market is poised to total US$ 4.73 billion by the end of 2021. On account of the increasing application of fish meal across aquaculture, the market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 8.7 billion by 2031.

As per the report, the market registered growth at a CAGR of 4.7% over the past half-decade. With rapid expansion of the agriculture and livestock industries, coupled with increasing usage of fish products for the production of fertilizers and animal feeds, the fish meal market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

A swift transition towards the use of natural fertilizer from synthetic fertilizers has been witnessed in the last few years. Rising environmental concerns and awareness regarding the adverse impacts of chemical-based fertilizers on soil and crops have been at the core of this paradigm shift.

As natural fish meal-based fertilizers boost fertility and improve the health of soil by providing burn-free nitrogen and other nutrients such as phosphorous and potassium to crops, it is gaining immense traction amongst farmers.

Based on region, North America is anticipated to emerge as the most lucrative market, accounting for around 31.3% of the global sales in 2021. Owing to high protein contents in fish meals, it is increasingly being used in the production of animal feed and pet food, particularly feline foods. Driven by this, the regional market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.48 billion.

"Intensive research and development (R&D) activities undertaken in the market, investment towards the commercialization of fish meal made using several seafood trimmings, and increasing adoption of sea-based products across various industries are expected to augment the market growth in the next ten years," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fish Meal Market Survey

The U.S. is forecast to dominate the North America fish meal market, accounting for more than 87% of the regional sales in 2021, owing to the increasing consumption of seafood products.

fish meal market, accounting for more than 87% of the regional sales in 2021, owing to the increasing consumption of seafood products. The market in China is anticipated to grow at 6.7% CAGR, accounting for nearly 43% of the fish meal sales in East Asia through 2031.

is anticipated to grow at 6.7% CAGR, accounting for nearly 43% of the fish meal sales in through 2031. India is estimated to emerge as a highly remunerative market in South Asia , favored by surging demand from the fertilizer and animal feed industry.

is estimated to emerge as a highly remunerative market in , favored by surging demand from the fertilizer and animal feed industry. Germany is projected to account for over 23.8% of the Europe market, driven by increasing usage of fish meals for aqua feed and pet feed applications in the country.

is projected to account for over 23.8% of the market, driven by increasing usage of fish meals for aqua feed and pet feed applications in the country. In terms of product type, the crustacean segment is poised to total US$ 966.8 million , accounting for nearly 20.5% of the overall sales in 2021.

Key Drivers

Rising applications across the animal feed and pharmaceuticals industries due to high omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin b12, and proteins contents in fish meals are driving the market growth.

Increasing demand for salmon, cod, and tuna sourced seafood products across countries such as Germany and the U.S. is expected to drive the cyprinids segment sales.

Key Restraints

Increasing number of stringent regulations implemented to protect marine life and implementation of fishing laws in North America and Europe are restraining the market growth.

and are restraining the market growth. Availability of cheaper cost natural fertilizer substitutes such as manure, vermicompost, and others is hampering the sales of fish meal applications across the fertilizer segment.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers in the fish meal market are focusing on R&D to improve the overall product quality. Besides this, some of the key players are adopting strategies such as production facility expansions, acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations to improve sales during the assessment period. For instance,

In May 2021 , Biomega AS, a Marine Bioproducts producing Company, announced expanding its operations by investing in a Biorefinery in Denmark . The strategy is aimed at increasing salmon-derived product development to strength the company's footprint in the fish meal market.

, Biomega AS, a Marine Bioproducts producing Company, announced expanding its operations by investing in a Biorefinery in . The strategy is aimed at increasing salmon-derived product development to strength the company's footprint in the fish meal market. In July 2021 , Aker BioMarine Antarctic AS, a biotech innovator and Antarctic krill harvesting company, constructed the first pilot plant for hydrolyzing krill protein in the world. The plant is expected to start operating in 2022, to develop functional foods for animal feed and aquaculture.

Some of the key players in the fish meal market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Oceana Group Limited S.A.

Triplenine Group A/S

Empresas Copec S.A.

Pesquera Diamante S.A.

Pesquera Hayduk S.A.

Ff Skagen A/S

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Biomega AS

Sardina D.O.O.

Sarma Fish S.A.R.L

Pioneer Fishing Pt Ltd.

Aker BioMarine Antarctic AS

TASA

Omega Protein Corporation

The Scoular Company

Calysta, Inc.

Unibio A/S

Novus International Inc.

Animalfeeds International Corporation

Alpha Atlantique

More Valuable Insights on Fish Meal Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global fish meal market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in fish meal market with detailed segmentation:

By Nature

Organic Fish Meal



Conventional Fish Meal

By Application

Fish Meal for Animal Feed



Fish Meal for Aqua Feed



Fish Meal for Poultry



Fish Meal for Pharmaceuticals



Fish Meal for Dietary Supplements



Fish Meal for Fertilizers

By Product Type

Crustaceans



Crabs





Lobsters





Crayfish





Shrimps





Prawns





Krill





Woodlice





Barnacles



Cyprinids



Tuna





Tilapia





Swordfish





Salmons





Milkfish





Catfish





Trout





Marine Fish





Eels





Mollusos

Key Questions Covered in the Fish Meal Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for fish meal market between 2020 and 2030

The report offers insight into fish meal demand outlook for 2020-2030

Fish meal market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Fish meal market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

