FIS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES €770 MILLION BOND ISSUANCE

The transaction attracted strong interest from institutional investors and was significantly oversubscribed.

MONTECCHIO MAGGIORE, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIS – Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici ("FIS"), a leading Italian company and one of the top players in Europe in the development and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the global pharmaceutical industry, today announces the settlement of its €770 million Senior Secured Notes.

The transaction comprises the issuance of senior secured notes in aggregate principal amount of €300 million, bearing interest at 5.250% per annum and issued at 100.0% of its nominal amount (the "Fixed Rate Notes"), and senior secured floating rate notes in aggregate principal amount of €470 million, bearing interest at three-month Euribor plus 325 basis points (the "Floating Rate Notes" and, together with the Fixed Rate Notes, the "Notes"). The Notes have been admitted to listing on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and trading on the Euro MTF Market thereof on the date hereof.

The Notes have a maturity of 5 years due in February 2031. In connection with the issuance of the Notes, FIS also upsized its existing revolving credit facility from €80 million to €160 million, further strengthening the Group's liquidity position and financial flexibility. The Notes offering was significantly oversubscribed, highlighting the strong confidence of the market in FIS's strategy and financial fundamentals.

In the context of the issuance, FIS has received a Corporate Family Rating (CFR) upgrade from Moody's (rating from B3 with positive outlook to B2 with stable outlook) and Issuer Default Rating (IDR) upgrade from Fitch Ratings (from B with positive outlook to B+ with stable outlook), while Standard and Poor's affirmed the Issuer Credit Rating (ICR) of B rating with stable outlook. Ratings for the Notes are B2 (Moody's), BB- (EXP) (Fitch) and B (Standard and Poor's).

"We are very pleased with the outcome of this bond issuance," - said Daniele Piergentili, CEO and Chairman of FIS. "The strong investor response reflects the market's confidence in our business model and long-term strategy. This transaction confirms our commitment to pursue growth while maintaining a solid and flexible financial structure."

BNP PARIBAS and Goldman Sachs International acted as joint global coordinators and physical bookrunners. Nomura as joint global coordinator.

Banca Akros, Barclays, BofA Securities, BPER, Citigroup, Intesa Sanpaolo, J.P. Morgan, KKR, Morgan Stanley, RBC and UniCredit acted as joint bookrunners.

FIS was advised by Latham & Watkins and Ropes & Gray as Legal Advisers, Pirola Pennuto Zei & Associati acting as Tax Adviser. PwC served as the independent auditor for the Issuer.

ABOUT FIS

Founded in 1957 in Montecchio Maggiore (Vicenza, Italy) and now controlled by Bain Capital Private Equity, FIS (Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A.) is Italy's leader and one of the top players in Europe in the development and production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) for the global pharmaceutical industry, standing out as an international benchmark in the CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) sector. FIS operates through three plants in Italy (Montecchio Maggiore, Termoli and Lonigo), commercial offices in North America and Japan, and operating sites in China and India. Today, it has over 2,300 employees, of whom approximately 270 dedicated to R&D activities. As of April 2024, FIS has been headed by Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Daniele Piergentili.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws of certain applicable jurisdictions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding FIS and its subsidiaries (the "Group")' future financial position and results of operations, their strategies, plans, objectives, goals and targets, future developments in the markets in which the Group participates or is seeking to participate or anticipated regulatory changes in the markets in which the Group operates or intends to operate. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projected," "should" or "will" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions. Our actual results of operations, including our financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industries in which we operate, may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results of operations, including our financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which we operate, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

