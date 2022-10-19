Firstup Addresses the Employee Digital Overload Crisis With New Data-Driven Enhancements

Platform Connects All Aspects of the Employee Experience Ecosystem to Unlock Real-Time Intelligence and Deliver Personalized Communications at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstup , the first intelligent communication platform for the workplace that connects over 17 million employees worldwide, today unveiled a series of data-enabled platform enhancements designed to help employers build a more sustainable workforce by reducing the level of noise bombarding employees daily and deliver meaningful, personalized communication at scale.

Recent research from Firstup found that over 70% of communicators and HR leaders recognize an increase in employee burnout and frequently discuss the corrosive impact of digital overload and the drain of workforce energy. While a majority (62%) believe great employee engagement can improve performance, retention and loyalty across their workforce, many said they lack the tools for an effective employee engagement program and more than half admitted to feeling overwhelmed when receiving too much communication through too many channels at work. These teams feel increased pressure to be more communicative and transparent with their distributed workforces, but without the right tools and data, their programs run the risk of turning into information overload and noise.

Firstup has introduced a number of new intelligent communication enhancements into its platform to solve this digital overload crisis. The Firstup platform connects to and continuously captures data from all aspects of the employee experience ecosystem - from human resource information systems (HRIS) to recruitment, learning & development, talent acquisition, performance management, and more. Using that data to build holistic employee profiles based on attributes and activities, the platform can then determine what campaigns each employee should get, when and to which channels and orchestrate those communications at scale. Through continuous engagement insights spanning the entire employee journey, programs can become more personalized and effective for every individual employee over time.

Now every company has even more power to connect the employee experience ecosystem, understand its employees better, and confidently get insights that can improve engagement, productivity and retention, with new features including:

New Connections and In-App Experiences: Firstup unifies employee communications on a single platform and, with upcoming new HCM connectors (including Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle HCM, UKG), more systems will be able to send notifications directly into Firstup. In addition, a new employee hub will serve as a single access and action point for all important employee tools and systems, and an enhanced integration with Microsoft Teams provides an in-app experience and eliminates the need to switch in and out of apps. All of these features were designed to eliminate unnecessary complexity for employees and improve the signals to what matters most.

Firstup unifies employee communications on a single platform and, with upcoming new HCM connectors (including Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle HCM, UKG), more systems will be able to send notifications directly into Firstup. In addition, a new employee hub will serve as a single access and action point for all important employee tools and systems, and an enhanced integration with Microsoft Teams provides an in-app experience and eliminates the need to switch in and out of apps. All of these features were designed to eliminate unnecessary complexity for employees and improve the signals to what matters most. Enhanced Universal Employee Profile: Organizations can gain an unprecedented view into their workforce with the Firstup Universal Employee Profile that pulls employees' attributes, channels, and activities from across multiple employee systems and delivery channels. The Universal Employee Profile is continuously updated and gets smarter from each activity, ensuring the next engagement is relevant, personalized, and meaningful.

Organizations can gain an unprecedented view into their workforce with the Firstup Universal Employee Profile that pulls employees' attributes, channels, and activities from across multiple employee systems and delivery channels. The Universal Employee Profile is continuously updated and gets smarter from each activity, ensuring the next engagement is relevant, personalized, and meaningful. New Employee Journey Campaigns: HR and communications teams can identify the moments that define an employee's journey using the intelligence from the Universal Employee Profile and design end-to-end employee journeys. They can make every moment count and automatically trigger journeys based on events such as new hires, promotions, or new learning opportunities and more–and continuously update based on employee engagement.

HR and communications teams can identify the moments that define an employee's journey using the intelligence from the Universal Employee Profile and design end-to-end employee journeys. They can make every moment count and automatically trigger journeys based on events such as new hires, promotions, or new learning opportunities and more–and continuously update based on employee engagement. Optimized Intelligent Delivery : Organizations can optimize delivery of employee campaigns with the new Engagement Boost feature that intelligently predicts and orchestrates the optimal delivery channel and time, resulting in up to 3x increase in engagement results. With new delivery connectors being added, teams can now deliver content into even more employee experience platforms (e.g. MS Viva Connections , ServiceNow, Workday People Experience, Oracle ME, SuccessFactors), with new real-time delivery reporting capabilities.

: Organizations can optimize delivery of employee campaigns with the new Engagement Boost feature that intelligently predicts and orchestrates the optimal delivery channel and time, resulting in up to 3x increase in engagement results. With new delivery connectors being added, teams can now deliver content into even more employee experience platforms (e.g. MS , ServiceNow, Workday People Experience, Oracle ME, SuccessFactors), with new real-time delivery reporting capabilities. Continuous Employee Journey Insights: The platform can proactively push actionable insights to HR and communications teams so they can gain a deeper view into what their organizations, teams, and cohorts of employees are or are not engaging with, which can serve as an early warning for more significant problems, such as employee dissatisfaction, burnout or a need for change in the business.

"There's no denying that the workforce is experiencing a digital overload crisis. Most organizations are trying to find a solution to the symptoms, like burnout, rather than solving the underlying problem, which is digital complexity," said Nicole Alvino, CEO, Firstup. "Businesses should focus first on building meaningful connections and look for ways to reduce digital noise, which might require different methods for different employees. Our platform empowers HR, communicators, and leaders to engage on a personal level, intelligently, throughout every employee's journey – which will mean better outcomes for all."

For more information about the enhancements to the Firstup platform and to learn how real-time intelligence can fuel more meaningful employee engagement campaigns, visit firstup.io/platform .

About Firstup

Firstup is the world's first intelligent communication platform. More than 40 percent of Fortune 100 companies use our platform to connect with their people, design and deliver personalized communications, and gain engagement insights throughout the employee journey. With Firstup, employers can view engagement data in real time, by organization, department, or employee. That helps leaders better understand their workforce, make informed decisions and provide better experiences from hire to retire. Companies like Amazon, Tesco, Ford, and Hilton use Firstup every day to improve outcomes for their employees. Learn more at firstup.io .

Media Contacts:

North America

Andrew Nester

Chief Marketing Officer

andrew.nester@firstup.io

EMEA

Melville Communications Ltd

Tel: +44 (0)333 242 4033

nikki@melvillecommunications.co.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1924559/Firstup_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Firstup