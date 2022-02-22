FirstPoint Mobile Guard Launches the World's Most Protected Cellular Connectivity Suite for Enterprises

Enterprises can now securely control and manage their IoT cellular-connected devices

NETANYA, Israel, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstPoint Mobile Guard, a world leader in cellular cybersecurity, launched its new Protected Cellular Connectivity Suite, built for IoT enterprises. The comprehensive, ultra-secure multi-functional system enables enterprises to securely manage thousands of IoT cellular-connected devices without depending on an operator.

The solution reduces costs and boosts operational efficiency at scale, providing complete end-to-end protection over the connected devices with an easy-to-use multi-tenant management interface, all while delivering the best protection against cellular network attacks. Its easy set of API functions allow flexible, customizable configurations for any operational use case.

FirstPoint's cellular cybersecurity technology, which is already implemented at several large IoT organizations, MNOs, MVNOs and governmental agencies, gives enterprises robust control and protection with private, isolated services, quick-start connectivity, and complete roaming control. The network-based integrated platform detects, alerts, and blocks different network vulnerabilities and threats such as denial of service, SMS attacks, malware, mobile IP-data attacks, network fraud, and more.

"Enterprises now have complete control of their IoT cellular connected devices," said Dror Fixler, Ph.D., CEO of FirstPoint Mobile Guard. "At a time of hyperconnectivity and record levels of cellular hacking, our platform allows enterprises to focus on their business with peace of mind using our ultra-secure protection."

FirstPoint Mobile Guard will demonstrate its new Secured connectivity suite at Mobile World Congress, Hall 5, Stand 5H12, February 28-March 3 at Fira Barcelona Gran Via in Barcelona.

About FirstPoint Mobile Guard

FirstPoint Mobile Guard delivers holistic cellular operations and security solutions, providing comprehensive oversight, control, and protection for any mobile, IoT, or IIoT device. The technologies enable service providers, MVNOs, and large cellular-IoT organizations to fully manage, control, and secure the connectivity of their cellular connected devices for any operational use case. The solutions are fine-tuned for security-sensitive organizations, including enterprises, critical infrastructure, fleets, smart cities, industrial, financial services, governments, military and more. https://www.firstpoint-mg.com/

Media Contact

Amy Kenigsberg

K2 Global Communications

http://k2-gc.com/

amy@k2-gc.com

tel: +972-9-794-1681 (+2 GMT)

U.S.: +1-913-440-4072 (+7 ET)

SOURCE FirstPoint Mobile Guard