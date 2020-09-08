Firstlight Media and ThinkAnalytics Partner to Turbocharge OTT Personalization

Firstlight's CMS offers real-time metadata management, pre-integration of third-party enrichment providers, storefront previsualization tools with real-time and scheduled publishing, and editable electronic program guides. The integration with ThinkAnalytics' cloud-native Content Discovery Platform will increase the ability of Firstlight's CMS to deliver enhanced personalized recommendations and content discovery based on a wide range of defined or customized use cases that are proven to boost viewer engagement.

Firstlight Media and ThinkAnalytics will discuss solutions for more powerful personalization during an IBC Showcase event on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 3:00 p.m. BST. The panel will feature: Andre Christensen, CEO and co-founder of Firstlight Media; Juan Martin, CTO and co-founder of Firstlight Media; Gabriel Berger, CEO of ThinkAnalytics; and Bryan Bossard, director of strategic accounts for ThinkAnalytics. Colin Dixon, chief analyst and founder of nScreenMedia, will moderate the discussion.

"The nirvana of personalization is knowing not only the 'what' in the viewer's decision-making process but also the 'why,'" said Christensen. "The combination of ThinkAnalytics' suite of tools and our own real-time personalization capabilities will turbocharge our customers' ability to gain deeper, more actionable insights into content that's coming – and content that was missed – that matters to the viewer."

"Keeping audiences engaged when there is so much competition for eyeballs requires the ability to anticipate each new step in the viewer's decision matrix," said Berger. "This partnership will help customers drive engagement by enabling more informed, real-time programming decisions that really resonate with viewers. "

ThinkAnalytics is the leading content discovery and viewer analytics solution worldwide, enabling video service providers, studios, broadcasters, and media companies to deliver personalized experiences to their customers resulting in a significant uplift in viewer engagement, loyalty, and ARPU. ThinkAnalytics delivers content discovery and viewer insights to over 80 video service providers serving 350 million users in 43 languages with 6 billion recommendations per day. Customers include: HBO Latin America, DirecTV Latin America, Liberty Global, Rogers, BBC, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, Proximus, Sky, Astro, Singtel, and Tata Sky.

Firstlight Media is expediting OTT's transformation to ultra-scalable, cloud-based platforms that use artificial intelligence to drive true engagement and monetization for Tier 1 operators. Founded by a team with deep OTT video expertise and a strong track record of building successful B2B businesses, Firstlight Media is poised to capture the next wave of growth in premium OTT entertainment services. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, India. For more information, visit firstlight.ai.

