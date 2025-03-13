firstcolo builds new data center in Rosbach

Investment of 250 million euros in 11,555 square meters and a total capacity of 24 MW.

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- firstcolo GmbH, a leading colocation provider, is expanding its operations with the construction of a new data center in Rosbach vor der Höhe. Currently operating two data centers in Frankfurt, the company serves customers in 33 countries.

View of the planned firstcolo data centre in Rosbach, near Frankfurt, Germany, Version 1. View of the planned firstcolo data centre in Rosbach, near Frankfurt, Germany, Version 2.

"With this new data center, we are taking the next step towards state-of-the-art infrastructure with a total capacity of 24 megawatts (MW). As with all our locations, this facility will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy," says Jerome Evans, founder and Managing Director of firstcolo GmbH. "Our goal is to establish one of the most modern and energy-efficient data centers in Germany, with a strong focus on sustainability and efficiency."

To minimize environmental impact, firstcolo is implementing numerous sustainability measures. These include high-efficiency LED outdoor lighting with demand-based control to protect nocturnal animals. The facility will span 11,555 square meters, with a total investment of 250 million euros. The opening is planned for early 2027 and is part of a broader expansion strategy, with multiple new data centers scheduled across Germany by 2030.

New possibilities for the city

The new data center will operate 24/7, ensuring maximum reliability for customers. Approximately half of the workforce will work remotely, while the remainder will follow a three-shift schedule, reducing the demand for on-site parking.

"In the long term, we plan to expand our team and create high-quality jobs in Rosbach," Evans explains. The project will also bring additional benefits to the city beyond increased business tax revenues. A key advantage is the opportunity to utilize the data center's waste heat free of charge.

"For a period of 20 years, the city can tap into the heat output for a future local or regional heating network," says Evans. "Additionally, we take full responsibility for the recycling of electronic waste." The large-scale project is backed by Cube Infrastructure Managers, which serves as its asset manager.

A guest at the CloudFest

firstcolo's new data center will also take center stage at CloudFest, the leading event for internet infrastructure. As a Diamond Partner, firstcolo will be present at booth D01 in Europa-Park Rust, providing extensive insights into the new site—including a dedicated presentation film.

Jerome Evans will also participate in a panel discussion on Tuesday, March 18, from 4:35 to 4:55 p.m. on the main stage. The session, titled "Scaling AI: How Data Centers Are Evolving to Meet the Demands of Tomorrow," will explore how AI-driven workloads are reshaping data center design.

"AI is revolutionizing not only data processing but also the infrastructure that supports it. With rising rack densities, advanced cooling technologies, and energy constraints in metropolitan areas, data center operators must rethink their strategies," Evans explains.

The discussion will examine how next-generation data centers can balance high-performance AI workloads with sustainability, regulatory compliance, and investment trends. Joining Evans on stage will be Alexander Klein, Managing Director of KUA dc solutions GmbH and architect of the data center, and Luke Armstrong, Technical Director at Black & White Engineering.

firstcolo GmbH

As an operator of data centers in Germany, firstcolo GmbH, based in Frankfurt am Main, provides its customers with the highest level of service quality. In addition to classic colocation and the rental of server systems, firstcolo's range of services also includes managed services, security solutions and cloud services.

