FIRSTBANK GUINEA EMERGES VICTORIOUS AT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE AWARDS

FirstBank Guinea receives prestigious 'Best CSR Brand, Guinea', and 'Best Mobile Banking Brand, Guinea' awards for 2023 at the distinguished Global Brand Awards.

LONDON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prestigious Global Brand Awards, an annual event by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) based in England, honours worldwide brands that distinguish themselves across diverse industries every year. GBM conducted a comprehensive assessment covering multiple criteria, including Corporate Social Responsibility, Mobile Banking Services, Brand Reputation and Recognition, Financial Performance, Innovation and Technology, among others. FirstBank Guinea demonstrated exceptional performance in this evaluation, highlighting its excellence and earning well-deserved recognition from Global Brands Magazine.

GBM Awards 2023 Logo

Commenting on winning the award, Jay Reddy, Director, Global Brands Magazine said, "FirstBank Guinea has demonstrated exceptional commitment to social responsibility and innovation in banking, and we are thrilled to recognize them as the recipients of the 'Best CSR Brand, Guinea' and 'Best Mobile Banking Brand, Guinea' awards at the prestigious Global Brand Awards 2023. Their dedication to making a positive impact in the community and providing cutting-edge mobile banking services sets a high standard for the industry. Congratulations to FirstBank Guinea on this well-deserved achievement."

Commenting on winning the award, BAH Mamadou Macky, MD CEO, FirstBank Guinea said, "Firstbank Guinea is distinguished among her peers by several innovative products such as, Firstmonie, FirstMobile, USSD services amongst others. Besides the core commercial business, the Bank also distinguishes itself in other areas of responsibility within the operating environment, thus has earned the prestigious recognition as the bank with the Best Mobile App and the Best CSR Brand in Guinea in 2023. FirstBank Guinea is more than a bank, it's a factory where we consistently think of our customer's need and satisfactions."

ABOUT FIRSTBANK GUINEA

FirstBank Guinea is a commercial bank and one of the commercial banking subsidiaries of FirstBank Nigeria. Formerly known as IC Bank (International Commerce Bank) which had been operating since 1997 in Guinea, FirstBank opened its doors in the country through the acquisition of ICB in 2013 and first commenced operations as FBNBank Guinea, before becoming officially pronounced FirstBank Guinea in July 2023, in alignment with our Group Head Office. With a history of 130years, the FirstBank Group with headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, has an international presence through its FirstBank (UK) subsidiary in London, a representative office in Paris and another in China, with six subsidiaries in Africa located in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, DR Congo, Senegal and Guinea, through which it offers services and products to meet the financial needs of its clients".

Firstbank Guinea, has been growing exponentially over its years of operation in the country, allowing it to rise to being one of the top ten banks in the country. We draw our strength from the experience of our group, the dynamism of our young and innovative staff, as well as deployment of the best technology in the market. In nine years of activity, Firstbank Guinea has opened nine branches across the country, with additional branches to be opened in 2024.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops awards for companies that stand out, have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 10 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines. The Magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, with over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and others. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition. We are excited to announce the highly anticipated awards ceremony, which will take place at The Athenee Hotel in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, in May 2024. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

