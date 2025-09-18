First Street furthers market leadership with worldwide physical climate risk models and new London office ahead of Climate Week NYC

The data relied on by millions every day in the United States is now available globally.

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Street, following its transition from nonprofit to the leading enterprise provider of physical climate risk data, is expanding its reach. Ahead of Climate Week NYC, First Street has launched new global models, empowering financial leaders to identify climate risk exposure for any property worldwide. To better serve this new global market, First Street has also opened a London office, and will continue to grow its presence abroad.

First Street's global models quantify the past, present, and future risks of flood, wildfire, heat, cold, wind, and drought. By applying transparent, physics-based, peer-reviewed methodologies, First Street delivers decision-ready insights that financial institutions, investors, and governments can rely on to assess risk, manage regulatory disclosures, and price climate exposure accurately.

Empowered with current and future facing insights, organizations using First Street and the First Street Enterprise Suite can manage risk before it affects their bottom line. The platform is:

Purpose-built for institutional investors: Designed for asset owners, managers, real estate investors, banks, and corporations seeking portfolio-level climate and risk insights.





Designed for asset owners, managers, real estate investors, banks, and corporations seeking portfolio-level climate and risk insights. Visual, with actionable hazard mapping: Peer-reviewed science, proprietary hazard layers, and macroeconomic analysis come together in interactive mapping that makes risk visible at every scale, from individual assets to entire regions.





Peer-reviewed science, proprietary hazard layers, and macroeconomic analysis come together in interactive mapping that makes risk visible at every scale, from individual assets to entire regions. Fully comprehensive: Multi-hazard modeling across geographies and asset classes, leveraging catastrophe modeling to identify tail risks while providing actionable insights.





Multi-hazard modeling across geographies and asset classes, leveraging catastrophe modeling to identify tail risks while providing actionable insights. Regulation compliant: Enables a strong data foundation for effective management and disclosure, including evolving frameworks like California's SB 261.

"Forward-looking institutions know that integrating climate insights isn't just about managing risk — it's about capturing opportunity," said Matthew Eby, CEO and Founder of First Street. "Our global models provide the clarity to price risk accurately, preserve asset value, and unlock smarter investment and acquisition decisions that drive long-term growth."

First Street's new office in London will help serve corporations, investors, and governments as part of the company's international expansion. "Formalizing our presence abroad is a natural extension of the work we're already doing with clients globally," said Tim Barlow, Head of EMEA and APAC at First Street. "Being here brings us closer to our partners in Europe and Asia-Pacific and sets the stage for continued growth as demand for climate insights expands worldwide."

To learn more or to request a demo, visit firststreet.org or reach out to bd@firststreet.org.

About First Street

At First Street, we are on a mission to connect climate and financial risk. For nearly a decade, our scientists have created transparent, peer-reviewed physical climate risk models that quantify the financial impacts of perils such as flooding, wildfire, and extreme wind events for every property in the world. In December 2024, we launched the First Street Enterprise Suite, a global software platform that transforms our models into actionable financial signals for decision-makers worldwide. First Street is the standard for Climate Risk Financial Modeling, empowering asset owners, asset managers, governments, real estate investors, corporations, and millions of homebuyers every day to make climate informed decisions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776647/FirstStreet_Logo.jpg