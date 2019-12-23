First Speakers for CoinGeek Conference London Confirmed: The Future of Blockchain

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinGeek Conference London (Feb 20-21) sees industry pioneers join together to discover the developments happening on Bitcoin SV — the only blockchain that's regulation-friendly, ready for business, and can massively scale. Now.

The first raft of speakers include Jeff Chen, Maxthon Ltd, Jackson Laskey Unbounded Capital, Konstantinos Sgantzos - Scientific Advisor, Bolooba, former Researcher & International Lecturer, University of Thessaly & Eli Afram - Layer2 Technologies.

These speakers are making their debut at the CoinGeek Conference and are going to be joined by Dr Craig Wright, the creator of the original Bitcoin now being restored as Bitcoin SV, and Chief Scientist at nChain and, of course, MC-d by the inimitable Jimmy Nguyen.

Jimmy stated: "BSV is now the fastest growing blockchain ever. Why? Because it has an almost limitless ability to scale – beyond that of payment networks like VISA, and enough to power global data transactions and a new better Internet. There is no industry or company that cannot benefit from blockchain technology so do join us at Old Billingsgate to find out what's going on in the world of BSV."

Tickets are on sale now and the venue is Old Billingsgate, London.

