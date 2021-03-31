First solicited ESG rating for Intrum

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrum has been assigned its first solicited ESG risk rating by Sustainalytics. Intrum's score has improved from medium to low risk and Intrum now has the best ESG rating in its sub industry.

Intrum's Sustainalytics' (a Morningstar company) ESG risk rating has improved from 24.5 (medium risk) in 2019 to 12.8 (low risk) in 2021, on a scale from 0 to 100 where 0 is the lowest possible risk. The new score places Intrum as the number one performer among 135 peers in the sub-industry consumer finance under diversified financials, and as 415 among all 13,081 rated companies.*

"The revised ESG rating score is important to us and reflects that we operate under high ethical standards. The improvement is a result of Intrum's strong performance in a number of measured areas such as Data Privacy and Security, Human Capital, Product Governance and Business Ethics. We are very proud that we are being recognized for the focused work, which is a great team effort across our company. Intrum's purpose is to lead the way to a sound economy, and we will continue to further develop our ESG agenda during the years to come as it is closely linked to our purpose," says Anders Engdahl, President and CEO of Intrum.

*As per 30 March 2021.

