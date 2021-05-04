First Solar Drives Operational Efficiency with Nintex K2 Five

LONDON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that First Solar, Inc. is leveraging Nintex K2 Five to accelerate its application time-to-market between 25-50 per cent over traditional .NET development.

First Solar improves company-wide operations with Nintex K2 Five: https://www.nintex.com/case-study/first-solar/

First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly-produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the company's advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. With a manufacturing footprint that spans the United States, Malaysia, and Vietnam, it is the only US-headquartered company among the world's largest solar manufacturers.

First Solar sought a process automation solution to help scale its operations in line with the rapid rate at which the business was growing and required a new approach to automating its processes to save employees time and create operational efficiency. With Nintex K2 Five, First Solar is fulfilling its commitment to lead the world's sustainable energy future by empowering its organisation to run its business operations more efficiently.

"Nintex K2 Five empowers us to get new, higher quality solutions out the door faster than ever before," said First Solar IT Manager Charles Carr. "With Nintex K2 Five's power and ease of use, you do not have to be a developer to use the platform which has allowed us to expand the number of people who can work on projects, reducing our reliance on third-party vendors or offshore developers to launch new applications."

To date, First Solar has deployed 30 applications leveraging Nintex K2 Five, including an intricate change management system and the company's document control centre. Because of this broad impact, Nintex K2 Five is recognised as an essential business automation tool for driving operational efficiency company-wide at First Solar.

To experience Nintex K2 Five for designing and automating sophisticated business processes, request a demo at: https://www.nintex.com/request-demo/.

