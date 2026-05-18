First Sips: How Tea Becomes A Lifelong Habit For Brits Says The UK Tea And Infusions Association (UKTIA)

Six in 10 started drinking tea at school, with early habits shaping a lifelong ritual of comfort, connection and routine.

LONDON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many Brits, a love of tea doesn't begin in adulthood. It starts much earlier, woven into everyday routines, family life and school-day habits. This International Tea Day – 21st May 2026 - new research reveals just how early the nation's relationship with tea begins, and why it continues to endure for a lifetime. Six in ten Brits (60%) say they started drinking tea during their school years, according to a new consumer research survey of 1,000 British adults[1] carried out on behalf of the UK Tea and Infusions Association (UKTIA; tea.co.uk ). This highlights tea as one of the UK's earliest and most lasting shared rituals.

Dr Sharon Hall, Chief Executive of the UKTIA, explains, "Tea is often introduced in very familiar, comforting settings – at home with family or during school years – and those early experiences can shape habits that last into adulthood. It becomes more than just a drink; it's something people associate with routine, reassurance and connection."

The UKTIA research shows that tea drinking is deeply rooted in early life.

Over a third (34%) said they first started drinking tea in secondary school

A further 26% traced it back to their primary school years. In fact, dietitians, nutritionists and GPs have confirmed children above the age of four can enjoy a weak, milk tea

years. In fact, dietitians, nutritionists and GPs have confirmed children above the age of four can enjoy a weak, milk tea For some, the habit begins even earlier, with 13% saying they were introduced to tea before the age of five.

While tea clearly starts young for many, it's not exclusively a childhood habit. Nearly one in five (19%) said they began drinking tea in their 20s, while smaller proportions picked it up later in life: 5% in their 30s and the remaining survey respondents from age 40 onwards.

Dr Sharon Hall adds, "What's interesting is that even for those who start drinking tea later, it often becomes a consistent part of their daily routine quickly. That speaks to how accessible and adaptable tea is – it fits into different lifestyles and life stages."

These early beginnings may also help explain tea's lasting role in British culture. As previous research has shown, tea continues to be closely linked with everyday rituals, from moments of relaxation to social connection.

"For example, half of Brits say tea plays a role in regular catch-ups with loved ones, while two in five (42%) associate it with family traditions. A quarter (24%) even agreed that tea acts as a bridge between generations in conversations. Whether it's a quick break during a busy day or a longer conversation with friends or family, tea remains at the centre of how people connect and unwind," says Dr Sharon Hall.

It's an integral part of the ritual that begins the day for the majority of Brits (59%), who tend to drink tea most in the morning. That's compared to just one in 10 (10%), who tend to drink tea mainly in the evening.

Home (65%) is also the most popular location for tea drinking among Brits, which isn't surprising considering it's a habit that begins in early life for so many. However, men (26%) were more than twice as likely as women (11%) to drink their tea in coffee shops or independent cafes.

Over half (53%) said they made tea at home to take out with them, showing that many like to take the comfort of a cuppa while they are on the move.

There is a strong emotional connection tied to tea, likely rooted in those early experiences. Previous findings show that over half of Brits feel relaxed (53%) and comforted (50%) when drinking tea – suggesting that its appeal goes far beyond taste alone.

Dr Sharon Hall says, "When something becomes part of your routine from a young age, it often carries a sense of familiarity and comfort into later life. That's particularly true for tea, which is often linked to positive, everyday moments – whether that's coming home from school or spending time with family."

Even as lifestyles evolve, tea continues to adapt. Whether it's enjoyed at home or out and about, it remains a constant in an otherwise fast-changing world. And for many Brits, that consistency is part of its appeal.

"As International Tea Day celebrates the global significance of tea, the new UKTIA consumer survey findings offer a reminder that for the UK, tea isn't just a habit of the older generations. Brits' love of tea is something that grows with us, starting from some of our earliest memories," concludes Dr Sharon Hall.

[1] The data was collected by Walr Mach 2026; 1000 respondents polled. All Walr surveys adhere to the MRS Code of Conduct based on the ESOMAR principles. Walr is a member of the Market Research Society.

SEE https://www.tea.co.uk/

The UK TEA & INFUSIONS ASSOCIATION is the trade association for the UK tea industry.