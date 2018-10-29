First Quantum Minerals Announces Preliminary 2018 Production and Sales
15 Jan, 2019, 22:47 GMT
TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") today announced its preliminary production and sales for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, including record total copper production and sales for the year, exceeding the prior year by approximately 6% and 3%, respectively, and exceeding production guidance.
Amounts are preliminary and subject to final adjustment. The final amounts and the 2019 to 2021 market guidance will be published in the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2018.
|
Total
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Year
|
Year
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Copper production (tonnes)1
|
158,304
|
151,241
|
154,319
|
605,853
|
573,963
|
Copper sales (tonnes) 2
|
156,212
|
149,877
|
151,905
|
596,513
|
580,130
|
Gold production (ounces) 3
|
48,039
|
44,979
|
51,904
|
185,414
|
199,736
|
Gold sales (ounces) 3
|
53,221
|
42,864
|
50,723
|
193,072
|
201,376
|
Zinc production (tonnes)
|
7,687
|
7,348
|
3,556
|
26,807
|
20,723
|
Zinc sales (tonnes)
|
8,268
|
6,178
|
3,282
|
26,112
|
21,851
|
Nickel production (contained tonnes)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17,837
|
Nickel sales (contained tonnes)
|
-
|
-
|
865
|
-
|
18,683
|
Kansanshi
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Year
|
Year
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Copper production (tonnes)1
|
61,780
|
63,687
|
64,800
|
251,522
|
250,801
|
Copper sales (tonnes)2, 4
|
56,330
|
64,818
|
74,974
|
229,832
|
267,700
|
Gold production (ounces)
|
33,465
|
30,938
|
36,363
|
130,019
|
140,595
|
Gold sales (ounces)
|
35,150
|
32,706
|
35,910
|
134,424
|
139,735
|
Sentinel
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Year
|
Year
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Copper production (tonnes)
|
60,840
|
56,426
|
57,190
|
223,656
|
190,683
|
Copper sales (tonnes)
|
60,257
|
59,069
|
44,767
|
238,211
|
177,360
|
Las Cruces
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Year
|
Year
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Copper cathode production (tonnes)
|
18,470
|
15,181
|
18,700
|
70,738
|
73,664
|
Copper cathode sales (tonnes)
|
18,345
|
15,138
|
17,903
|
71,523
|
74,664
|
Guelb Moghrein
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Year
|
Year
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Copper production (tonnes)
|
8,319
|
7,902
|
7,155
|
28,137
|
28,791
|
Copper sales (tonnes)
|
9,099
|
5,108
|
6,811
|
27,366
|
28,999
|
Gold production (ounces)
|
12,236
|
11,644
|
13,270
|
45,974
|
49,213
|
Gold sales (ounces)
|
14,224
|
8,100
|
12,384
|
48,195
|
50,453
|
Çayeli
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Year
|
Year
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Copper production (tonnes)
|
5,931
|
5,056
|
3,284
|
19,896
|
16,523
|
Copper sales (tonnes)
|
9,153
|
2,753
|
4,266
|
17,397
|
17,716
|
Zinc production (tonnes)
|
1,034
|
1,305
|
379
|
4,091
|
3,326
|
Zinc sales (tonnes)
|
2,154
|
-
|
-
|
4,313
|
4,435
|
Pyhäsalmi
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Year
|
Year
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Copper production (tonnes)
|
2,964
|
2,989
|
3,190
|
11,904
|
13,501
|
Copper sales (tonnes)
|
3,028
|
2,991
|
3,184
|
12,184
|
13,691
|
Zinc production (tonnes)
|
6,653
|
6,043
|
3,177
|
22,716
|
17,397
|
Zinc sales (tonnes)
|
6,114
|
6,178
|
3,282
|
21,799
|
17,416
|
Pyrite production (tonnes)
|
168,881
|
171,355
|
154,855
|
645,885
|
692,124
|
Pyrite sales (tonnes)
|
97,859
|
100,894
|
114,712
|
418,931
|
418,743
|
Ravensthorpe
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Year
|
Year
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Nickel production (contained tonnes)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17,837
|
Nickel sales (contained tonnes)
|
-
|
-
|
865
|
-
|
18,683
|
1
|
Production presented on a copper concentrate basis, i.e. mine production only.
|
2
|
Excludes copper anode sales attributable to anode produced from third party purchases
|
3
|
Includes gold production and sales attributable to other operations not disclosed separately.
|
4
|
Sales include third-party sales of concentrate, cathode and anode attributable to Kansanshi
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President
Visit our website at www.first-quantum.com; North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: +1-(647)-346-3934, Fax: (604) 688-3818, Toll Free: 1 (888) 688-6577, E-Mail: lisa.doddridge@fqml.com; United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President, Tel: +44-7802-721663, Fax: +44-140-327-3494, E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com
SOURCE First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
