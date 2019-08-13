First Photo of Urban Electric's Pop-up EV Charging Hub

A prototype 6-charger hub has been installed in Oxford where local residents will soon be able to trial the pop-up charge points, together with the Ohme intelligent EV charging system and free use of an electric car, operated by Co-wheels car club.

A £250,000 equity crowdfunding campaign is launched today through Crowdcube, the online investment platform at https://www.crowdcube.com/urbanelectric. The new funds will support a £3.8M Innovate UK backed project to install up to 18 second generation 'demonstrator' pop-up charging hubs comprising more than 100 charge points in Dundee and Plymouth, prior to a full commercial launch. According to Innovate UK's Director of Clean Growth and Infrastructure, Ian Meikle, the UEone "has the potential to be rolled out across the whole of the UK."

"Pop-up charging hubs offer a scalable solution for more than 190 million on-street parking spaces in European cities alone, enabling those without off-street residential parking to switch to an EV. If you are one of the 8 million UK drivers that park your vehicle on your street at night, the convenience of charging there as well while you sleep is unbeatable - simply plug-in when you get home in the evening for a full charge in the morning," said cofounder Olivier Freeling-Wilkinson.

About Urban Electric

Urban Electric Networks Ltd is a British electric vehicle (EV) charging company with a mission to build the world's largest urban EV charging network. Voted Top 30 European Cleantech Start-up in 2018 by Climate-KIC, Europe's climate innovation agency. www.urbanelectric.london

For further information contact Keith Johnston keithj@urbanelectric.london / Tel: +44 (0)7713 941 940

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959237/Urban_Electric_charging_hub.jpg

Related Links

http://www.urbanelectric.london/



SOURCE Urban Electric