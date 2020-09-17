STOCKHOLM, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac") announces today, on September 17 2020, that the first patient in Sweden is enrolled in the company's clinical phase IIb study in prostate cancer, a study named RhoVac-002 ("BRaVac").

The first patient in Sweden is enrolled in the clinical study, called BRaVac. This clinical trial phase IIb-study is a randomized, placebo-controlled and double-blind study, with the primary objective of evaluating if treatment with the drug candidate RV001 can prevent or limit the development of advanced prostate cancer after curative intent treatment. The clinical phase IIb study is an international, multicenter study, which will recruit over 175 patients in six European countries (Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Germany and Great Britain) and the US. In Sweden, the study will be conducted at university hospitals all around Sweden.

CEO Anders Månsson comments: "As a Swedish company we think it is particularly rewarding to note that we now start enrolling patients in Sweden. It is an important milestone in the RV001 project".

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Anders Månsson - CEO, RhoVac AB

Phone number: +46 73-751 72 78

E-mail: info@rhovac.com

This information is such that RhoVac AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on the September 17, 2020.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/rhovac/r/first-patient-in-treatment-in-rhovac-s-clinical-phase-iib-study-in-sweden,c3195885

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE RhoVac