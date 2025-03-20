First Nordic Metals to Commence Trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden

TORONTO, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Nordic Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "FNM") (TSXV: FNM) (OTCQB: FNMCF) (Germany: HEG0) is pleased to announce that the Company has received final approval for the listing of its Swedish depository receipts ("SDRs"), a financial instrument issued by a Swedish bank representing shares in a non-Swedish company, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market ("Nasdaq First North") in Sweden. The Company's SDRs will commence trading on Nasdaq First North at market open (Sweden local time) on March 21, 2025, under the symbol "FNMC SDB" with the ISIN SE0023847785.

A Company Description was prepared in connection with the application for the admission of the SDRs to Nasdaq First North. The Company Description has been approved by Nasdaq Stockholm and is available on FNM's website.

Nasdaq First North is a natural choice for FNM's secondary listing, aligning with the Company's strategic focus on expanding its presence in Sweden. With key assets in the country, including the Barsele Project in joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, the secondary listing enables Swedish investors to participate in the FNM's growth more directly and it increases the Company's exposure to analysts, institutional investors, and other stakeholders in the region.

Certified Adviser

Augment Partners AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Phone: +46 8-604 22 55

Email: info@augment.se

About First Nordic Metals

First Nordic Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland, with a vision to create Europe's next gold camp. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in northern Sweden, a joint venture project with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, FNM is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which combined with Barsele, total approximately 100,000 hectares on the Gold Line greenstone belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, FNM is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA

CEO & Director

